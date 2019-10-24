Limerick's Greg O'Shea returns to the playing field for Rugby X 7s

LOVE Island winner Greg O'Shea will be going back to the day job as the Ireland Men’s and Women’s 7s squads have been named to take part in the inaugural Rugby X tournament. This one-day event takes place on Tuesday October 29 in the O2 Arena in London and O'Shea is expected to be a popular 'attraction' at the new event being run by former Fiji 7s coach Ben Ryan.

RugbyX is a new, fast paced format of rugby which is World Rugby approved. It is full contact rugby on a half-sized pitch. Each team will have five players on the pitch at any one time with up to seven rolling substitutes.

Lineouts, conversions and penalties have been removed which will lead to a quicker game. Each game will last ten minutes, with no half time.

Ireland, England, France, USA, Argentina and The Barbarians are competing in the Men’s competition where Ireland are named in group A, alongside The Barbarians and England.

Ireland, England, France and USA are competing in the women’s competition. Both competitions are running alongside with each other.

Speaking ahead of the announcement, Anthony Eddy, Director of Sevens Rugby said, “We are really looking forward to competing at RugbyX in London, it should be a great spectacle of rugby. This is the first event of this kind and both men’s and women’s teams are looking forward to competing. There is some great opposition and it should be a tremendous display of skills.”

Tickets are available for this spectacular rugby event from www.rugbyx.com.

Ireland Men and Women Sevens Schedule, RugbyX, O2 Arena, London – Tuesday 29th October.

16:30 Ireland Men v Barbarians

17:00 Ireland Women v USA

17:15 Ireland Men v England

20:30 Men QF 1

20:45 Men QF2

21:00 Women 3rd/4th Play-off

21:15 Men Semi-Final 1

21:30 Men Semi-Final 2

21:45 Women's Final

22:00 Men's Final

Ireland Men 7s Squad for RugbyX

Aaron O'Sullivan (UCD/ Leinster Rugby)

Adam Leavy (Lansdowne)

Billy Dardis (Terenure)

Cormac Izuchukwu (Old Wesley)

Greg O'Shea (Shannon)

Harry McNulty (UCD)

Hugo Lennox (Clontarf)

Mark Roche (Lansdowne)

Terry Kennedy (St Marys)

Max O'Reilly (DUFC/ Leinster Rugby)

Sean Cribbin (Old Belvedere)

Jack Daly (Garryowen/ Munster)

Ireland Women 7s Squad for RugbyX

Claire Boles (Railway Union/ Ulster)

Deirbhile Nic A Bhaird (Old Belvedere/Munster)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)

Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/Munster)

Kathy Baker (Blackrock/ Leinster)

Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock/Leinster)

Katie Heffernan (Mullingar/Railway Union/Leinster)

Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum)

Louise Galvin (UL Bohemian/Munster)

Lucinda Kinghan (Railway Union/Ulster)

Megan Burns (Tullamore/Leinster)

Stephanie Carroll (Railway Union)