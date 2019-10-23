Limerick schools primed for Munster Schools Senior Cup fixtures

THE second series of group fixtures in the new-look Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup take place this Wednesday.

In Group A, Castletroy College host PBC, of Cork, in Castletroy on Wednesday at 2.30pm.

Meanwhile, in Group B, Glenstal Abbey host Crescent College Comprehensive in Murroe on Wednesday, again 2.30pm, while also in Group B, at the same time on Wednesday, St Munchin’s College entertain CBC, of Cork, in Corbally.

Castletroy College opened their campaign with an 18-7 victory away to Bandon Grammar School in West Cork.

Castletroy’s opponents on Wednesday, PBC, will be having their first outing of the competition.

Crescent College are another side looking to make it back-to-back wins when travelling to Murroe to face Glenstal Abbey on Wednesday.

Crescent outscored local rivals St Munchin's College by three tries to one to record a hard-earned 22-7 victory in their opening fixture at Dooradoyle.

St Munchin’s will look to secure their first win of the campaign against CBC, of Cork, in Corbally.