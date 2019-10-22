Limerick soccer stars offered chance to showcase talent for USA college sides

Limerick soccer stars could make it big in the US, should they catch the eye of the PASS4Soccer scouts in UL next week.

Following their highly successful US Coach Showcase in December held at The AUL Complex, PASS4Soccer are now on the lookout for the next group of talented players to secure soccer scholarships to the USA.

A large number of our Irish players have accepted scholarships following the December event and PASS4Soccer players are more in demand year on year.

Any interested players who are considering going to the USA on a scholarship, it is very important that they attend the University of Limerick on Tuesday October 29 at 12.45pm. (The Pavillion Bar)

At the event, you will have the opportunity to meet the PASS4Soccer Team, showcase your ability and find out more about soccer scholarships. To attend please register online at www.P4SIE.com – places are limited and on a first come basis.

Tuesday 29th October at 12:40pm registration time.