Limerick GAA Weekly fixtures confirmed
Tue 22 Oct
County Junior A Football Championship , Venue: Doon, (Semi Final), Kilteely Dromkeen V Monaleen 20:00, Ref: Richard Moloney
County Junior B Football Championship, Venue: Kilbreedy, (Quarter Final), Banogue GAA V Fedamore 18:45, Ref: Michael Browne
County Junior B Football Championship, Venue: Mick Neville Park , (Quarter Final), Ballysteen V St Patrick's 18:45, Ref: John O Halloran
County Junior B Football Championship, Venue: Knocklong, (Quarter Final), Mungret St Paul's V Knockaderry 20:00, Ref: John Paul Kiely
County Junior B Football Championship, Venue: Kilbreedy, (Quarter Final), Knockane V Camogue Rovers 20:15, Ref: John Scully
Fri 25 Oct
West Junior A Football Championship, Venue: Mountcollins, (final), Castlemahon V Monagea 19:45, Ref: Michael Sheehan
Sat 26 Oct
County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: LIT Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, (Final ), Blackrock V Kildimo / Pallaskenry 15:30, Ref: Donnacha O Callaghan
County Premier U21 Football Championship Group 1, Venue: Knockaderry, (Round 1), Fr Caseys V Adare 14:00, Ref: Patrick Hayes
County Premier U21 Football Championship Group 1, Venue: Rhebogue, (Round 1), Mungret St Paul's V Na Piarsaigh 14:00, Ref: Michael Woulfe
County Premier U21 Football Championship Group 2, Venue: Kilbreedy, (Round 1), Ballylanders V Monaleen 14:00, Ref: TBC
County Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: LIT Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, (Final), Castletown Ballyagran V Kilmallock 13:30, Ref: Jason O Mahony
EAST INTERMEDIATE HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI FINALS, Venue: TBC, (Final), Pallasgreen V Cappamore Gaa Club 14:00, Ref: TBC
EAST U 21 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP, Venue: Dooley Park, (Round 7), South Liberties V Caherconlish 15:00, Ref: TBC
West u21 football championship group 2 , Venue: Feenagh, (Round 3), Daithi O'Bruadair V Granagh / Ballingarry 15:30, Ref: Michael O Flaherty
Sun 27 Oct
County Senior Football Championship , Venue: LIT Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, (Final), Oola V Newcastle West 15:00, Ref: Johnny Murphy
County Intermediate Football Championship , Venue: LIT Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, (Final Replay), Gerald Griffins V Galtee Gaels 13:00, Ref: Michael Sexton
County Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Bruff, (Final ), Garryspillane V Tournafulla 12:00, Ref: Michael Mann
Mon 28 Oct
County Premier U21 Football Championship Group 2, Venue: Adare , (Round 1), Ballysteen V Rathkeale 16:00, Ref: Jonathon Hayes
City U21 Football 2019, Venue: Childers Rd, (1), Claughaun V Kildimo Pallaskenry 16:00, Ref: Eamon Phelan
City U21 Football 2019, Venue: Rhebogue, (1), St Patrick's V Crecora Manister 16:00, Ref: Michael Mann
