Munster Rugby Weekly fixtures confirmed
Kick off 2.30pm unless otherwise stated.
Wednesday 23rd October
Donal Walsh Under 20 Trophy:
Shannon v Garryowen, Coonagh, 7.30pm;
U.L. Bohemian v Young Munster, 4GUL, 7.30pm;
Donal Walsh Under 20 Plate:
Old Crescent v Bruff, Rosbrien, 7.30pm;
Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup Group A:
Castletroy College v P.B.C., Castletroy;
Munster CSP v Bandon Grammar School, Irish Independent Park, 6pm;
Group B:
Glenstal Abbey v Crescent College Comp., Glenstal;
St. Munchin's v C.B.C., Corbally;
Schools Limerick Junior City Cup Final:
Crescent College Comp. v Rockwell, back pitch Thomond Park, 2pm;
Schools McCarthy Cup A:
Bandon Grammar School v Crescent College Comp., Bandon;
Castletroy College v C.B.C., Castletroy;
P.B.C. v St. Munchin's, Wilton;
Schools McCarthy Cup B:
Castletroy College v C.B.C., Castletroy;
P.B.C. v St. Munchin's, Wilton;
Under 19 Friendly:
Rockwell v Methodist College, Rockwell;
Under 15 Friendlies:
St Michael's College v Rockwell, Dublin;
St Michael's College B v Rockwell B, Dublin;
Under 14 Blitz, Glenstal;
Under 14 Friendlies:
Ard Scoil Rís v Rockwell, Coonagh;
Ard Scoil Rís B v Rockwell B, Corbally;
P.B.C. v St. Munchin's, Wilton, 2pm;
P.B.C. B v St. Munchin's B, Wilton, 2pm;
P.B.C. C v St. Munchin's B, Wilton, 2pm;
Thursday 22nd October
Mungret Cup:
High School CBS v Colaiste Choilm, Clonmel, 1pm;
Mungret Shield:
High School CBS v Colaiste Choilm, Clonmel, 1pm;
King Cup:
Cashel CC v St. Anne's CC, Cashel, 12pm;
Schools Under 15 McCarthy C Cup Blitz: Corbally, 1.15pm;
Schools Under 15 McCarthy C Cup Blitz: Crescent Comp, 1.30pm;
Under 15 Friendlies:
Carrigaline CS v P.B.C., Carrigaline, 2pm;
Midleton College v Bandon Grammar, Midleton;
Newtown Schools v C.B.C., Newtown, 1pm;
Friday 25th October
Munster Club Under 18 Conference 5: Highfield v Douglas-Carrigaline, Woodleigh Park, 7.30pm;
Munster Club Under 16 Conference 5: Carrick-on-Suir v Clonmel, Carrick-on-Suir, 7.30pm;
Saturday 26th October
Energia Women's All Ireland League: Blackrock College v Cooke, Stradbrook, 5pm;
Galwegians v U.L. Bohemian, Crowley Park, 5pm;
Malone v Railway Union, Gibson Park, 5pm;
Suttonians v Old Belvedere, Station Road, 5pm;
Energia All Ireland Junior Cup: Ashbourne v Creggs, Milltown;
Castlebar v Ballyclare, Cloondeash;
Connemara v Gorey, Monastery Field;
Dromore v Newcastle West, Barban Hill;
Instonians v Crosshaven, Shaws Bridge;
Kilfeacle v Wicklow, Morrissey Park;
Richmond v Grosvenor, Richmond Park;
Kilkenny v Monivea, Foulkstown;
Munster Senior Club League Division 1:
Shannon v Cashel, Coonagh;
Donal Walsh Under 20 Plate:
Old Crescent v Dolphin, Rosbrien;
Munster Club Under 18 Conference 2:
Abbeyfeale v Killarney, Abbeyfeale, 12pm;
Killorglin v Newcastle West-Estuary, Killorglin, 12pm;
Listowel-Tralee v Castleisland, tbc, 12pm;
Conference 3: Clonmel v Bruff, Clonmel;
Nenagh Ormond v Thurles, Nenagh, 12pm;
Conference 4: Ballincollig v Bandon, Tanner Park, 12pm;
Bantry Bay v Crosshaven, Bantry, 12pm;
Kinsale v Clonakilty, Kinsale, 12pm;
Skibbereen v Muskerry, Skibbereen, 12pm;
Conference 5: Cork Constitution v Cobh Pirates, Temple Hill, 12pm;
Old Christians v Dolphin, Rathcooney, 12pm;
Conference 6: Dungarvan v Youghal, Dungarvan, 3.30pm;
Munster Club Under 16 Conference 2: Castleisland v Abbeyfeale, Castleisland, 12pm;
Killorglin v Killarney, Killorglin, 12pm;
Listowel-Tralee v Newcastle West-Estuary, tbc, 12pm;
Conference 3: Ballincollig v Bandon, Tanner Park, 12pm;
Clonakilty v Bantry Bay, The Vale, 12pm;
Kinsale v Crosshaven, Kinsale, 12pm;
Conference 4: Douglas-Carrigaline v Charleville, tbc, 12pm;
Mallow v Kanturk, Mallow, 12pm;
Sunday's Well v Highfield, Irish Independent Park, 12pm;
Conference 5: Thurles v Galbally, Thurles, 12pm;
Conference 6: Midleton v Dolphin, Towns Park, 12pm;
South Under 14 League Conference A: Bandon v Bantry Bay, Bandon, 12pm;
Clonakilty v Kinsale, The Vale, 12pm;
Conference B: Charleville v Cork Constitution, Charleville, 12pm;
Kanturk v Sunday's Well, Kanturk, 12pm;
Old Christians v Mallow, Rathcooney, 12pm;
Conference C: Mitchelstown v Midleton, Mitchelstown, 12pm;
Youghal v Fermoy, Youghal, 12pm;
Conference D: Crosshaven v Ballincollig, Crosshaven, 12pm;
Douglas-Carrigaline v Dolphin, tbc, 12pm;
Muskerry v Highfield, Ballyanly, 12pm;
Under 19 Friendly: Blackrock College v P.B.C., Dublin, 12pm;
Under 16 Friendlies: C.B.C. v St. Michael's, Lansdowne, 11.30am;
C.B.C. B v St. Michael's B, Lansdowne, 11.30am;
Cobh Pirates v Skibbereen, Cobh, 12.15pm;
Girls Under 18 League Conference B: UL Bohes-St. Mary's v Fethard, tbc, 12.30pm;
Conference C: Ennis v Abbeyfeale, Ennis, 12.30pm;
Girls Under 16 League Conference A: Ballincollig-Bantry Bay v Clonakilty, Tanner Park, 11.30am;
Bruff v Carrick-on-Suir, Kilballyowen Park, 11.30am;
Highfield-Kinsale-Midleton- Youghal v Fethard, Towns Park, 11.30am;
Conference B: Ennis v Abbeyfeale, Ennis, 11.30am;
Nenagh Ormond v Shannon, Nenagh, 11.30am;
Girls Under 14 League Conference A: Ballincollig v Kinsale, Tanner Park, 10.30am;
Clonakilty v Bantry Bay, The Vale, 3pm;
Conference B: Killarney v Ennis, Killarney, 12.30pm;
Tralee v Bruff, Tralee, 10.30am;
Girls Under 18 Friendly: Bruff v Ballina-Killaloe, Kilballyowen Park, 11.30am;
Sunday 27th October
Munster Junior League Division 1: St. Senan's v Galbally, Jim Slattery Park;
Division 3: Killorglin v Waterford City, Killorglin;
McGillycuddy Cup: Chorca Dhuibhne v Killarney, Ballydavid;
South Junior 3 League: Clonakilty v Skibbereen, The Vale, 12pm;
Munster Club Under 18 Conference 1: Garryowen-Thomond v Ennis, Dooradoyle, 12pm;
Old Crescent v Young Munster, Rosbrien, 12pm;
Shannon-St. Mary's v U.L. Bohemian, Coonagh, 12pm;
Conference 3: Cashel-Fethard v Mallow, Cashel, 12pm;
Conference 6: Waterford City v Fermoy, Waterford, 1pm;
Waterpark v Carrick-on-Suir, Ballinakill, 12pm;
Munster Club Under 16 Conference 1: Bruff v Kilrush, Kilballyowen Park, 12pm;
Garryowen v Ennis, Dooradoyle, 12pm;
St. Senan's v Nenagh Ormond, Jim Slattery Park, 12pm;
U.L. Bohemian v Shannon, Annacotty, 12pm;
Conference 5: Cashel v Waterpark, Cashel, 11,30am;
Clanwilliam v Waterford City, Clanwilliam Park, 12pm;
Conference 6: Fermoy v Dungarvan, Fermoy, 12pm;
East Under 14 League Section A: Clonmel v Thurles, Clonmel, 11am;
Kilfeacle v Cashel-Fethard, Kilfeacle, 11am;
Section B: Dungarvan v Waterpark, Dungarvan, 11am;
Waterford City v Carrick-on-Suir, Waterford, 11am;
Under 16 Friendly: Muskerry v Midleton, Ballyanly, 12pm;
Monday 28th October
Schools Limerick Senior City Cup Final: Crescent College Comp. v Ard Scoil Rís, back pitch Thomond Park;
Tuesday 29th October
Munster Senior League Division 2: Sunday's Well v Dolphin, Irish Independent Park, 7.30pm;
North Under 14 Conference: Bruff v Shannon Blues, Kilballyowen Park, 7.30pm;
