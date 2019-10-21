Munster Rugby Weekly fixtures confirmed

Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

Munster Rugby Weekly fixtures confirmed

Kick off 2.30pm unless otherwise stated.   

Wednesday 23rd October                                                                               

Donal Walsh Under 20 Trophy: 

Shannon v Garryowen, Coonagh, 7.30pm;

U.L. Bohemian v Young Munster, 4GUL, 7.30pm;

Donal Walsh Under 20 Plate: 

Old Crescent v Bruff, Rosbrien, 7.30pm;

Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup Group A: 

Castletroy College v P.B.C., Castletroy;       

Munster CSP v Bandon Grammar School, Irish Independent Park, 6pm;

Group B: 

Glenstal Abbey v Crescent College Comp., Glenstal;  

St. Munchin's v C.B.C., Corbally;          

Schools Limerick Junior City Cup Final: 

Crescent College Comp. v Rockwell, back pitch Thomond Park, 2pm;

Schools McCarthy Cup A: 

Bandon Grammar School v Crescent College Comp., Bandon;         

Castletroy College v C.B.C., Castletroy;

P.B.C. v St. Munchin's, Wilton; 

Schools McCarthy Cup B: 

Castletroy College v C.B.C., Castletroy;                

P.B.C. v St. Munchin's, Wilton;

Under 19 Friendly: 

Rockwell v Methodist College, Rockwell;   

Under 15 Friendlies: 

St Michael's College v Rockwell, Dublin;

St Michael's College B v Rockwell B, Dublin;

Under 14 Blitz, Glenstal;         

Under 14 Friendlies: 

Ard Scoil Rís v Rockwell, Coonagh;       

Ard Scoil Rís B v Rockwell B, Corbally;

P.B.C. v St. Munchin's, Wilton, 2pm;

P.B.C. B v St. Munchin's B, Wilton, 2pm;

P.B.C. C v St. Munchin's B, Wilton, 2pm;

Thursday 22nd October                                                                                  

Mungret Cup: 

High School CBS v Colaiste Choilm, Clonmel, 1pm;

Mungret Shield: 

High School CBS v Colaiste Choilm, Clonmel, 1pm;

King Cup: 

Cashel CC v St. Anne's CC, Cashel, 12pm;

Schools Under 15 McCarthy C Cup Blitz: Corbally, 1.15pm;

Schools Under 15 McCarthy C Cup Blitz: Crescent Comp, 1.30pm;

Under 15 Friendlies: 

Carrigaline CS v P.B.C., Carrigaline, 2pm;

Midleton College v Bandon Grammar, Midleton; 

Newtown Schools v C.B.C., Newtown, 1pm;

Friday 25th October                                                                            

Munster Club Under 18 Conference 5: Highfield v Douglas-Carrigaline, Woodleigh Park, 7.30pm;

Munster Club Under 16 Conference 5: Carrick-on-Suir v Clonmel, Carrick-on-Suir, 7.30pm;

Saturday 26th October                                                                                    

Energia Women's All Ireland League: Blackrock College v Cooke, Stradbrook, 5pm;

Galwegians v U.L. Bohemian, Crowley Park, 5pm;

Malone v Railway Union, Gibson Park, 5pm;

Suttonians v Old Belvedere, Station Road, 5pm;

Energia All Ireland Junior Cup: Ashbourne v Creggs, Milltown;         

Castlebar v Ballyclare, Cloondeash;       

Connemara v Gorey, Monastery Field;   

Dromore v Newcastle West, Barban Hill;          

Instonians v Crosshaven, Shaws Bridge;

Kilfeacle v Wicklow, Morrissey Park;    

Richmond v Grosvenor, Richmond Park;

Kilkenny v Monivea, Foulkstown;          

Munster Senior Club League Division 1: 

Shannon v Cashel, Coonagh;          

Donal Walsh Under 20 Plate: 

Old Crescent v Dolphin, Rosbrien;         

Munster Club Under 18 Conference 2:

Abbeyfeale v Killarney, Abbeyfeale, 12pm;

Killorglin v Newcastle West-Estuary, Killorglin, 12pm;

Listowel-Tralee v Castleisland, tbc, 12pm;

Conference 3: Clonmel v Bruff, Clonmel;        

Nenagh Ormond v Thurles, Nenagh, 12pm;

Conference 4: Ballincollig v Bandon, Tanner Park, 12pm;

Bantry Bay v Crosshaven, Bantry, 12pm;

Kinsale v Clonakilty, Kinsale, 12pm;

Skibbereen v Muskerry, Skibbereen, 12pm;

Conference 5: Cork Constitution v Cobh Pirates, Temple Hill, 12pm;

Old Christians v Dolphin, Rathcooney, 12pm;

Conference 6: Dungarvan v Youghal, Dungarvan, 3.30pm;

Munster Club Under 16 Conference 2: Castleisland v Abbeyfeale, Castleisland, 12pm;

Killorglin v Killarney, Killorglin, 12pm;

Listowel-Tralee v Newcastle West-Estuary, tbc, 12pm;

Conference 3: Ballincollig v Bandon, Tanner Park, 12pm;

Clonakilty v Bantry Bay, The Vale, 12pm;

Kinsale v Crosshaven, Kinsale, 12pm;

Conference 4: Douglas-Carrigaline v Charleville, tbc, 12pm;

Mallow v Kanturk, Mallow, 12pm;

Sunday's Well v Highfield, Irish Independent Park, 12pm;

Conference 5: Thurles v Galbally, Thurles, 12pm;

Conference 6: Midleton v Dolphin, Towns Park, 12pm;

South Under 14 League Conference A: Bandon v Bantry Bay, Bandon, 12pm;

Clonakilty v Kinsale, The Vale, 12pm;

Conference B: Charleville v Cork Constitution, Charleville, 12pm;

Kanturk v Sunday's Well, Kanturk, 12pm;

Old Christians v Mallow, Rathcooney, 12pm;

Conference C: Mitchelstown v Midleton, Mitchelstown, 12pm;

Youghal v Fermoy, Youghal, 12pm;

Conference D: Crosshaven v Ballincollig, Crosshaven, 12pm;

Douglas-Carrigaline v Dolphin, tbc, 12pm;

Muskerry v Highfield, Ballyanly, 12pm;

Under 19 Friendly: Blackrock College v P.B.C., Dublin, 12pm;

Under 16 Friendlies: C.B.C. v St. Michael's, Lansdowne, 11.30am;

C.B.C. B v St. Michael's B, Lansdowne, 11.30am;

Cobh Pirates v Skibbereen, Cobh, 12.15pm;

Girls Under 18 League Conference B: UL Bohes-St. Mary's v Fethard, tbc,   12.30pm;

Conference C: Ennis v Abbeyfeale, Ennis, 12.30pm;

Girls Under 16 League Conference A: Ballincollig-Bantry Bay v Clonakilty, Tanner Park, 11.30am;

Bruff v Carrick-on-Suir, Kilballyowen Park, 11.30am;

Highfield-Kinsale-Midleton- Youghal v Fethard, Towns Park, 11.30am;

Conference B: Ennis v Abbeyfeale, Ennis, 11.30am;

Nenagh Ormond v Shannon, Nenagh, 11.30am;

Girls Under 14 League Conference A: Ballincollig v Kinsale, Tanner Park, 10.30am;

Clonakilty v Bantry Bay, The Vale, 3pm;

Conference B: Killarney v Ennis, Killarney, 12.30pm;

Tralee v Bruff, Tralee, 10.30am;

Girls Under 18 Friendly: Bruff v Ballina-Killaloe, Kilballyowen Park, 11.30am;

Sunday 27th October                                                                           

Munster Junior League Division 1: St. Senan's v Galbally, Jim Slattery Park; 

Division 3: Killorglin v Waterford City, Killorglin;          

McGillycuddy Cup: Chorca Dhuibhne v Killarney, Ballydavid;  

South Junior 3 League: Clonakilty v Skibbereen, The Vale, 12pm;

Munster Club Under 18 Conference 1: Garryowen-Thomond v Ennis, Dooradoyle, 12pm;

Old Crescent v Young Munster, Rosbrien, 12pm;

Shannon-St. Mary's v U.L. Bohemian, Coonagh, 12pm;

Conference 3: Cashel-Fethard v Mallow, Cashel, 12pm;

Conference 6: Waterford City v Fermoy, Waterford, 1pm;

Waterpark v Carrick-on-Suir, Ballinakill, 12pm;

Munster Club Under 16 Conference 1: Bruff v Kilrush, Kilballyowen Park,    12pm;

Garryowen v Ennis, Dooradoyle, 12pm;

St. Senan's v Nenagh Ormond, Jim Slattery Park, 12pm;

U.L. Bohemian v Shannon, Annacotty, 12pm;

Conference 5: Cashel v Waterpark, Cashel, 11,30am;

Clanwilliam v Waterford City, Clanwilliam Park, 12pm;

Conference 6: Fermoy v Dungarvan, Fermoy, 12pm;

East Under 14 League Section A: Clonmel v Thurles, Clonmel, 11am;

Kilfeacle v Cashel-Fethard, Kilfeacle, 11am;

Section B: Dungarvan v Waterpark, Dungarvan, 11am;

Waterford City v Carrick-on-Suir, Waterford, 11am;

Under 16 Friendly: Muskerry v Midleton, Ballyanly, 12pm;

Monday 28th October                                                                                     

Schools Limerick Senior City Cup Final: Crescent College Comp. v Ard Scoil Rís, back pitch Thomond Park; 

Tuesday 29th October                                                                                     

Munster Senior League Division 2: Sunday's Well v Dolphin, Irish Independent Park, 7.30pm;

North Under 14 Conference: Bruff v Shannon Blues, Kilballyowen Park, 7.30pm;