Castleconnell Boat club host 'biggest ever' head of the river

Castleconnell Boat Club’s Annual Head of the River timed race takes place on Saturday October 26, along the very picturesque section of the river Shannon between Castleconnell Co. Limerick and O’Briensbridge, Co. Clare. This year’s event will be the biggest ever (and the biggest in the country!) with over 500 crews from 24 clubs coming from all over the country.

This is one of the finest stretches of water in the Ireland for all experience levels including Beginner/Novice level crews and rowers will be taking part in all age categories from Junior to Masters.

This year Castleconnell BC will again host the annual ‘Bulls and Bears’ race at the Head. The 'Bulls and Bears' is an Invitational race, with the fastest men’s and women’s pairs in the HOR, being invited to form two Men's eights & two Woman's eights and race against each other over a distance of 1 mile. The crews invited to race will be presented with a Bull’s/Bear’s top.

This promises to be a huge and exciting morning of racing so come along and have a look and soak up the atmosphere of the event at this High Performance Centre for rowing, World’s End, Castleconnell. Co. Limerick, Saturday October 26.