Basketball Ireland Men's and Women's Division One Weekend Round Up

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One



LYIT Donegal continue their great start to the league with a 94-84 point win at home Saturday afternoon against their North West rivals EJ Sligo All-Stars. The Sligo side managed to keep the game close throughout with a fantastic scoring outing from Alvero Romo who tallied 34 points, but LYIT had an answer to every scoring run from the All-Stars. Manny Payton, 29 points and Dom Uhl, 21 points were enough to keep the All-Stars at bay as LYIT Donegal remain undefeated.

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig remain top of the league and undefeated with a 64-84 away win over Waterford Vikings. The Cork side got off to an early lead and didn’t let it go. There was balanced scoring across the team for Ballincollig, but the stand out performance was from Ciaran O’Sullivan who scored 28 points. The Vikings battled hard throughout and a prolific scoring performance from Michael Grassey (35 points) was not enough to get the Waterford side back in the game.

Ulster University got the win at home Saturday afternoon against McGowans Tolka Rovers, running out 87-79 point winners. The game started off close, but Ulster managed to create a 45-38 point lead at the half. Tolka rallied back, going into the fourth quarter they were down just 63-60. Ulster managed to extend their lead in the fourth quarter with the help of Kadeem Smithen (25 points) and leave Tolka Rovers searching for their first win of the season.

IT Carlow Basketball got a 98-84 win over Limerick Celtics in a closely fought game. A strong showing from Jordan Fallon played a key role in the Carlow side getting the win. Limerick side kept in touching distance for most of the game due to the fantastic scoring performance from Carlos Hortelano (40 points) and Kevin Oberweiser (32 points), as they entered the fourth quarter IT Carlow were able to keep the Celtics at arm’s length through some nice scores from Kevin O’Donoghue and James Butler.

Portlaoise Panthers lost out at home to Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney. Aaron Jackson had a fantastic scoring outing for the Killarney outfit putting up 37 points. Lakers got an early 41-51 point lead at the half and the Panthers struggled to match the scoring in the second half as Killarney got the 82-97 win.



Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One

Overtime was needed to separate the winner between the two unbeaten sides, Team Tom McCarthys St Marys and Trinity Meteors. The teams were trading leads throughout the game, with Trinity holding a 31-37 point lead at the half. Edel Thornton and Lauren Grigsby lead all scorers with 23 a piece for the meteors, to keep the Dublin side in contention and to force overtime. Despite this scoring ability it wasn’t enough as St Marys had scoring prowess of their own through Denise Dunlea and Lorraine Scanlon who tallied 19 points each, the extra period ended 81-76 in favour of Team Tom McCarthys as they top the Southern Conference.

Ulster University remain undefeated after a home win over NUIG Mystics. Kollyns Scarborough was instrumental for the Ulster side as she tallied 33 points in a fantastic performance. NUIG battled hard through the work of Karlee Alves and Rebecca Carmody but it wasn’t enough. The Ulster side led throughout the game and managed to keep Mystics at arm’s length as they ran out 73-57 point winners.

Swords Thunder got their first win of the season in a trip to Limerick as they took down the Celtics. Celtics also searching for their first win struggled from the start of the game, as Thunder gained an early 10 point lead by the end of the first quarter. Balanced scoring from the Swords side helped build the lead throughout the game as it finished 56-82 points.

Griffith College Templeogue ran out impressive 109-37-point winners over UL Huskies in Dublin Saturday evening. In what was a dominant performance from Templeogue, Lynn Tunnah was top scorer with 19 points in an all-round strong team performance that places the south Dublin side top of the northern conference table.

Portlaoise Panthers get the home 83-66 win over Phoenix Rockets Saturday. Rockets managed to keep the game close at the half with the score 36-32 points in favour of the home side. The game remained close going into the fourth quarter, due to Kayonna Lee 21 points keeping the Rockets in contention. But Panthers put on a commanding display in the final quarter, with the help of Trudy Walker (20 points).

Fabplus North West struggled against a traveling Tipperary Knights team, the game started close with Tipperary having a narrow 14-15 point lead at the end of the first quarter. Courtney Michelle Strait (27 points) play helped spark a second quarter performance for the Knights that continued to the rest of the game, Roise and Shelby Tobin performing well on both ends of the floor helped cement the win. The North West side battled back in the fourth quarter through Clodagh Brennan (24 points) but it wasn’t enough as the game finished 57-70.

Basketball Ireland U20 Men’s National League Results

U20 Men’s North East

Andersontown Tigers 66-82 Ongar Chasers

St Vincents 81-82 UCD Marian



U20 Men’s South

Fr Mathews 83-75 Killorglin Cyms BC

Tralee Warriors 87-96 UCC Demons



U20 Men’s South East

Ballincollig 83-92 Neptune

Portlaoise Panthers 75-64 Waterford Vikings



U20 Men’s West

Moycullen BC 64-40 Sligo All Stars BC

Titans 86-69 UL Eagles



Basketball Ireland Detailed Results: October 12-13th 2019

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions 67-70 Pyrobel Killester

Top scorers Abbey Seals Dublin Lions: Conroy Baltimore 17, Romonn Nelson 14, Muhammed Sabic 12

Top scorers Pyrobel Killester: Tomas Fernandez 27, Ciaran Roe 16, Isaac Westbrooks 11

Half time score: Abbey Seals Dublin Lions 35-40 Pyrobel Killester

Belfast Star 76-68 Moycullen

Top scorers Belfast Star: CJ Fulton 25, Aidan Quinn 14, Keelan Cairns 10

Top scorers Moycullen: Grant Olsson 24, Paul Kelly 15, James Tummon 9

Half time score: Belfast Star 45-35 Moycullen



DCU Saints 85-70 Keanes Supervalu Killorglin

Top scorers DCU Saints: Michael Bonaparte 21, Martins Provizors 19, Charlie Coombes 15

Top scorers Keanes Supervalu Killorglin: Allan Thomas 26, Colin O Reilly 12, Pranas Skurdauskas 12

Half time score: DCU Saints 40-39 Keanes Supervalu Killorglin



Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 77-68 Griffith College Templeogue

Top scorers Garvey’s Tralee Warriors: Jonathan Lawton 20, Eoin Quigley 16, Paul Dick 15

Top scorers Griffith College Templeogue: Jason Killeen 17, Darren Townes 13, Puff Summers 14

Half time score: Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 48-34 Griffith College Templeogue



Maree 77-89 UCD Marian

Top scorers Maree: Darin Johnson 18, Eoin Rockall 16, Paul Freeman 16

Top scorers UCD Marian: Mike Garrow 23, Barry Drumm 19, Aidan Dunne 11, Mario Markowicz 11

Half time score: Maree 39-42 UCD Marian



Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League

Ambassador UCC Glanmire 65-79 Fr Mathews

Top scorers Ambassador UCC Glanmire: Shrita Parker 17, Amy Dooley 10, Louise Scannell 8

Top Scorers Fr Mathews: Shannon Brady 26, Grainne Dwyer 25, Chantell Alford 9

Half time score: Ambassador UCC Glanmire 65-79 Fr Mathews

IT Carlow Basketball 56-89 DCU Mercy

Top scorers IT Carlow Basketball: Kaitlyn Slagus 25, Alyssa Velles 12, Holli Dunne 11

Top scorers DCU Mercy: Sarah Woods 25, Meredith Burkhall 20, Maeve O Seaghdha 11

Half time score: IT Carlow Basketball 26-42 DCU Mercy

Marble City Hawks 54-73 Maree

Top scorers Marble City Hawks: Cassidy Williams 25, Elaine Kennington 8, Katie Fox 8

Top scorers Maree: Aine McDonagh 18, Carly McClendon 15, Claire Rockall 14

Half time score: Marble City Hawks 39-49 Maree

Maxol WIT Wildcats 71-66 Pyrobel Killester

Top scorers Maxol WIT Wildcats: Stephanie O Shea 18, Jasmine Walker 15, Maria Palarino 14

Top scorers Pyrobel Killester: Adella Randle El 23, Christa Reed 16, Rebecca Nagle 11

Half time score: Maxol WIT Wildcats 36-31 Pyrobel Killester



Liffey Celtics 76-70 Singleton SuperValu Brunell

Top scorers Liffey Celtics: Kylee Smith 30, Darby Maggard 24, Kate O Flaherty 10, Aine O Connor 10

Top scorers Singleton SuperValu Brunell: Greta Tamasanskaite 17, Arun McClure 14, Danielle O Leary 14, Katie Walsh 12, Sinead O Reilly 12

Half time score: Liffey Celtics 37-36 Singleton SuperValu Brunell



Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One

IT Carlow Basketball 98-84 Limerick Celtics

Top scorers IT Carlow Basketball: Jordan Fallon 25, Kevin O Donoghue 19, James Butler 19

Top scorers Limerick Celtics: Carlos Hortelano 40, Kevin Oberweiser 32, Devidas Venckunas 4

Half time score: IT Carlow Basketball 53-51 Limerick Celtics



Ulster University 87-79 McGowans Tolka Rovers

Top scorers Ulster University: Kadeem Smithen 25, Kyle Dixon 21, Matthew Rooney 12

Top scorers McGowans Tolka Rovers: Tim Doyle 21, Tom Kenny 15, Paul Caffrey 14

Half time score: Ulster University 45-38 McGowans Tolka Rovers



LYIT Donegal 94-84 EJ Sligo All-Stars

Top scorers LYIT Donegal: Manny Payton 29, Dom Uhl 21, Mario Garcia Alverez 15

Top scorers EJ Sligo All-Stars: Alvero Romo 34, Brandon Berry 9, Oisin O Reilly 9

Half time score: LYIT Donegal 56-51 EJ Sligo All-Stars



Waterford Vikings 68-84 Tradehouse Central Ballincollig

Top scorers Waterford Vikings: Michael Grassey 35, Jay Kavanagh 10, Colm O Reilly 9

Top scorers Tradehouse Central Ballincollig: Ciaran O Sullivan 28, Dylan Corkery 9, Daragh Flemming 9, Ian Mcloughlin 8, Ronan O’Sullivan 8

Half time score: Waterford Vikings 28-51 Tradehouse Central Ballincollig



Portlaoise Panthers 82-97 Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney

Top scorers Portlaoise Panthers: Mantas Vilimas 19, Kareem Davis 18, Sean Condons 10

Top scorers Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney: Aaron Jackson 37, Tody Christensen 22, Brian O Neill 14

Half time score: Portlaoise Panthers 41-51 Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney



Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One

Fabplus North West 57-70 Tipperary Knights

Top scorers Fabplus North West: Clodagh Brennan 24, Aisling Nee 11, Dana DiRenzo 8

Top scorers Tipperary Knights: Courtney Michelle Strait 27, Roise Tobin 19, Shelby Tobin 8

Half time score: Fabplus North West 20-32 Tipperary Knights



Ulster University 73-57 NUIG Mystics

Top scorers Ulster University: Kollyns Scarborough 33, Lexi Posset 15, Alex Mulligan 9

Top scorers NUIG Mystics: Karlee Alves 20, Rebecca Carmody 17, Joelle Pesaityte 7

Half time score: Ulster University 42-28 NUIG Mystics



Portlaoise Panthers 83-66 Phoenix Rockets

Top scorers Portlaoise Panthers: Trudy Walker 20, Sarah Fleming 19, Maeve O Sullivan 14

Top scorers Phoenix Rockets: Kayonna Lee 21, Rachel Kehoe 15, Rebecca Barker 13

Half time score: Portlaoise Panthers 36-32 Phoenix Rockets



Team Tom McCarthys St Marys 81-76 Trinity Meteors (After overtime)

Top scorers Team Tom McCarthys St Marys: Denise Dunlea 19 Lorraine Scanlon 19, Siofra O Shea 18

Top scorers Trinity Meteors: Edel Thornton 23, Lauren Grigsby 23, Caroline Binder 14

Half time score: Team Tom McCarthys St Marys 31-37 Trinity Meteors

Full time score: Team Tom McCarthys St Marys 68-68 Trinity Meteors



Limerick Celtics 56-82 Swords Thunder

Top scorers Limerick Celtics: Kendall Bradbury 19, Emily Tinnes 13, Aoife Henn 12

Top scorers Swords Thunder: Aoibhinn Byrne 18, Aisling Sullivan 17, Anna Brennan 16

Half time score: Limerick Celtics 31-45 Swords Thunder



Griffith College Templeogue 109-37 UL Huskies

Top scorers Griffith College Templeogue: Lynn Tunnah 19, Morgan O Donnell 16, Vernisha Andrews 15

Top scorers UL Huskies: Orlaith Woods 11, Sinead Nihill 6, Summer King 6

Half time score: Griffith College Templeogue 50-18 UL Huskies