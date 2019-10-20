Limerick manager claims Cambodian league title

Limerick's Conor Nestor has led Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng to the Cambodian Metfone C-League title following a 4-2 win over the Army this afternoon.

After a break in play owing to international commitments, the Metfone C-League resumed this weekend with Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng sealing the title and an undefeated season with goals from Phallin (57'), Privat (67'), Visal (84') and Privat (89')

Nestor took the job in February 2018 having spent time working with the Limerick FC U19s. For more on Nestor's move to Cambodia, see the link here: