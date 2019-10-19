Camogie All Star for Limerick as Niamh Mulcahy is honoured

LIMERICK and Ahane hero Niamh Mulcahy has received a Camogie All Star.

Scoring ace Mulcahy was honoured at wing forward on the 2019 All Star team this Saturday night at the 16th annual Camogie All-Stars Awards banquet, sponsored by Liberty Insurance in Citywest Hotel.

This was Mulcahy's fifth nomination in her 15th season of inter-county action - debuting in 2005. She was the winner of the Young Player of the Year award in 2007.

Once again this season she was central as Limerick reached the All-Ireland Championship quarter final - losing to Tipperary and reached the League semi final - losing to Galway this season.

Mulcahy was nominated for an All Star in four of the last five years and also back in 2009.

The Mulcahy award is Limerick's first camogie All-Star since 2007 when Rose Collins was honoured in a year when the Treaty girls won the All-Ireland Senior B title.

Mulcahy and this year’s All Star team will have the added incentive of the second All-Stars Tour to New York in November to look forward to, where they will be joined by the 2018 winners as well.