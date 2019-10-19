Limerick Athletics Weekly Round Up

County Novice, Masters & Juvenile Uneven Age Cross-Country Championships

Hosted jointly by Kilmallock AC and An Brú the sun shone on the muddy, sloping fields of Bulgaden which provided a challenging and very authentic Cross-Country experience. There were some great performances from Adults and Juveniles, veterans and newcomers alike. Thanks to Bulgaden Castle for use of their facilities and also the Irish Red Cross.

Novice & Masters Women

Bilboa’s Antoinette Coleman added Gold to her impressive haul of County Medals this season, winning the novice title with ease from Karen Raine (Dooneen) in second. Teammate Louise Matthews was a very close third. Rita Brouder (West Limerick) was 4th with Sinead O’Regan 5th on her debut for Limerick AC. Team-West Limerick (4,6,7,8)

Rosemary Ryan (Dooneen) added the Masters title to her Senior crown won in Bilboa 3 weeks previous. It was a powerful team display by Dooneen with Tracey Johnston second and Liz Hussey third. Antoinette Coleman was 4th for Bilboa with Karen Raine 5th. Team-Dooneen (1,2,3,5).

Novice & Masters Men

Karl Lenihan (West Limerick) has been in consistent form all year and that continued Sunday as he was the clear winner of the Novice title. Second was Ian McQuate (Limerick AC) with Thomas Kilmas (Dooneen) third, 4th was Joe O’Brien (also Dooneen) with Krzystof Sikorski 5th for hosts Kilmallock. Team-Dooneen (3,4,6,19).

Martin Doody (Limerick AC) is the Masters champion with Karl Lenihan (West Limerick) second. Sean Quirke was third for Bilboa with Dooneen duo Thomas Kilmas and Joe O’Brien 4th & 5th respectively. Team-Dooneen (4,5,6,8)

Girls & Boys U9/11/13

Over a 750m distance Ciara McCarthy took the U9 title for Limerick AC with Ellen Cagney (West Limerick) 2nd and Emily Higgins (An Brú ) 3rd. Team-Dooneen (6,7,11) Over the full 1000m course Ellen Goggin (Dooneen) was first U11 with Aisling Foley (St Mary’s) 2nd and Aimee Whelan (Limerick AC) 3rd. Team-Dooneen (1,5,7,9) . Orla O’Shaughnessy (Dooneen) was the U13 winner with teammate Mai McKenna 2nd & Sarah O’Halloran (Limerick AC) 3rd. Team-Limerick AC (3,4,5,6)

Darragh Whelan (Limerick AC) was the Boys U9 winner with Robert Purtill (Dooneen) 2nd and Darragh Collins (West Limerick) 3rd. Team-Dooneen (2,5,9). Cuan Kilroy (Dooneen) took Gold at U11 with Harry Ferte & Odran McGuinness (both Limerick AC) 2nd & 3rd. Team-Limerick AC (2,3,5,6). Evan Boland won the U13 title for Limerick AC with Tristan Kirwan (West Limerick) 2nd & Ollie Tierney (Dooneen) 3rd. Team-An Brú (5,7,8,10)

Girls & Boys U15/17

Laura Southern (Dooneen) won the U15 title from Emma Fitzgerald (An Brú) in 2nd. At U17 Sarah Dillon was first with Sarah Butler and Méabh Keogh completing a clean sweep for Dooneen. Conor Kennedy (Bilboa) took the boys U15 Gold with Alan McCutcheon (Dooneen) 2nd. Alan Gladsz (Limerick AC) was 3rd. Sam Logan (Limerick A.C) took the U17 title with Adam Meehan 2nd for Bilboa & Thomas McCarthy (Emerald) 3rd. Meanwhile, Kevin O'Grady (Dooneen) romped to victory in the U19 with teammate Andrew McMahon 2nd.

Next Fixture

Munster Juvenile Even Age, Novice & U23 XC Championships, Sunday 20th October, Limerick Racecourse.