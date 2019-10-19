Limerick clubs chase crucial AIL wins in week three

TWO Limerick clubs sit top of their respective divisions, while took more are still seeking their first wins of the campaigns ahead of this weekend’s third series of fixtures in the Energia All-Ireland League.

High-flying Old Crescent are at the summit of Division 2A of the league after recording back-to-back wins in the opening two rounds, while Bruff enjoy a two-point advantage of second-placed Skerries in Division 2C after kicking off their campaign with successive wins.

A full programme of AIL fixtures are down for decision next weekend.

In Division 1A, Garryowen, fresh from their dramatic come-from-behind weekend victory over Lansdowne, face a trip to College Park to take on Dublin University.

Garryowen's prospects of victory looked bleak on Saturday when the home side trailed Mick Ruddock’s Lansdowne 8-24 at half-time at Dooradoyle.

The Limerick side's points came courtesy of a Tommy O'Hora try to add to Dave McCarthy’s penalty.

Garryowen had second half tries from Jamie Heuston and Jack Stafford, while Heuston added two conversions and crucially the match-winning penalty late on.

Eighth-placed Young Munster will be anxious to secure their first win of the campaign when hosting table toppers UCC in a crucial Division 1A fixture at Clifford Park.

Munsters’ rallied from 22-0 down to claim a losing bonus in their seven point defeat to Terenure College last Saturday.

Former Thomond out-half Cusack kicked an early second half penalty and then converted an Alan Kennedy try to reduce the home side's lead to 25-17, eight minutes into the second half.

A second successful penalty for Munsters' left five points between the sides, before 'Nure hit back with another try to lead 30-20 with five minutes remaining.

However, Munsters' resilient second half display was rewarded late on when replacement scrum-half Charlie O'Doherty landed a penalty goal to secure a second successive losing bonus point for the eighth-placed Greenfields' side.

Meanwhile, in Division 1B, Shannon, who scored a resounding 32-13 bonus point victory away to Malone last weekend, host Navan on Thomond Park’s back pitch this Saturday, 2.30pm.

The Parish side had the try bonus point in safe keeping by half-time with a brace of tries from Pa Ryan, while Adam Moloney and Nathan Randles also dotted down.

Second half tries from Jamie McGarry and Will Leonard, who has been playing with Rugby United New York in Major League Rugby, sealed the win.

Meanwhile in Division 2A, table toppers Old Crescent make the trip to Spafield to face Cashel this Saturday, while ninth-placed UL-Bohemian, still searching for their opening league win, host Rainey Old Boys at the UL 4G rugby pitch, 2.30pm.

Crescent achieved a 17-point home victory over Munster rivals Dolphin on Saturday despite playing the majority of the game with 14 players. The Rosbrien side had tries from Jack O'Neill and two from South African Kyle Theron.

UL-Bohs suffered a 33-15 reverse away to Queen's University, Belfast last weekend.

The Red, Red Robins led their hosts 12-7 at half-time, with tries from Joey Conway and Alan Kiely, while scrum-half Kiely also added a conversion.

A further Kiely penalty had the Red, Red Robins 15-7 to the good five minutes after the re-start.

However, while UL-Bohs didn't manage to score again for the remainder of the game, the home side racked up 26 unanswered points to run out deserving winners.

Meanwhile, in Division 2C, table toppers Bruff travel to Towns Park to face Midleton.

In-form Bruff made it two wins from two at home to Enniscorthy on Saturday.

