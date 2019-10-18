Schools Senior Cup ties take centre stage

THE second round of group games in the new-look Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup take place next week with four Limerick schools facing crucial ties.

In Group A, Castletroy College host Cork heavyweights, PBC, in Castletroy on Wednesday next, October 23 at 2.30pm.

Castletroy opened their campaign with an excellent 18-7 opening day win in West Cork against Bandon Grammar School.

Also in Group A on Wednesday next, the amalgamation side Munster CSP face Bandon Grammar School.

Meanwhile, there are also two fixtures down for decision in Group B. Glenstal Abbey host Crescent College Comprehensive in Murroe on Wednesday next at 2.30pm.

Crescent College began their round robin campaign with a 22-7 win over local rivals St Munchin’s College in Dooradoyle, while Glenstal Abbey suffered an opening day defeat to Rockwell College.

At the same time on Wednesday next, St Munchin’s College entertain CBC, of Cork, in Corbally.

Munchin’s will be looking to bounce back to winning ways following that first round loss to Crescent, while opponents CBC are playing their first game.

Under the new format of the competition, the competing teams in this season's Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup are divided into two groups of five teams each.

Limerick side Ardscoil Ris are also playing in Group A, but have a bye week in the competition next week.

Each competing school will play four round robin fixtures before Christmas with the knock-out phase of the Cup beginning in the New Year.

Also, the opening games in the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup continue this week with Castletroy College hosting Ardscoil Ris in Castletroy on Friday, 2.30pm.

See limerickleader.ie for reports on this week’s Junior Cup games.