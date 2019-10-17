Syl Buster wins final in Limerick Greyhound Stadium

THERE was one final in Limerick Greyhound Stadium last week with David Bourke winning with Syl Buster in an ON2 525.

The winner had four and a half lengths to spare on the line in a time of 29.15. Beaten into second place was Michael and Noel Nash with Castleivy Dreams, who is trained by Denis O’Malley.

Earlier in the night Mary Lynch was among the local winners when Bright Ava won an A5/A6 525. The winning time was 29.53. Just beaten into second place was Velcoro for Declan Beary and trainer Julie O’Connell.

There was a sprint win for Alan Conway – Hot Conflict winning in 19.31 and with three quarters of a length to spare. Slippery Sal was second for Tony O’Doherty and trainer Patrick Barrett.

Donal O’Carroll won with Groine Hill in an A3 525. The Julie O’Connell trained winner had 28.92 of a winning time with five and three quarters of a length the winning margin. Second was Mine Ceol for Frank and Mary Browne.

Laughill Josh won for Mary and Paul Jennings in an A0 550. The Patrick Guilfoyle trained winner had three lengths to spare on the line in 29.77. The DGR syndicate was second with Cosard Jet.

Pat Curtin won with Fernhill Rosie in an A4 525. In 29.17 the winner had four and a quarter lengths to spare. Second was Oola’s Breda Hayes with Orlando Amelia.

Adrian and Kathleen Clifford had Ardfert Rooster as an Open 550 winner. In 29.97 the Timmy Carmody trained winner had four and a half lengths to spare over West Tip for Pat Dillon.

Patrick Conlon won the final race of the night – an A2 525. His Milesian Melody won by a length and three quarters in a time of 28.81. Second was Hazelhill Blitz for Michael O’Connell.

On Thursday there was a 10 racecard.

The night opened with an A1 525. Victory went to the Denis O’Malley trained Finnure Storm. Owned by the Finnure Storm syndicate the winner had eight lengths to spare on the line in a time of 28.99. Second was Steady Eddie for John Costello of Glin.

Poor Mans Horse won an A3 525 for Briget Casey and Brian Early of O’Briens Bridge. The winner was a half length clear on the line in 29.37. Second was Cathal Gleeson of Nenagh with Gleesons Dream.

Another winner from the O’Briens Bridge area was Mary Crotty. Her Inislosky Joshua won by two lengths in an A5 525. The winning time was 29.52. Back in second was Clontemple Aby for Patrick Forde of Ballingarry.

Aoife Loughnane of Roscrea won a sprint with Ready for Dove. The winner had three and three quarters of a length to spare in a time of 19.01. Second was Croagh’s Larry Mulcaire with Adamswood Mill.

Banter Bolt won an A6 525 for Peader and Erin O’Dwyer. The winner had four lengths to spare on the line in 29.16. Second was Inislosky Bosco for Mary Crotty.

Cashel’s Ronny Wuyts won with Vigorous Joy in an A5 525. In a time of 29.06 the winner was a length clear on the winning line. Back in second was Killaree Salah for James and Ben Ronan of Charleville.

Kilmeedy’s James Kelly had Gurtnacrehy Gift as an A4 525 winner. In 29.10 the winner was four lengths clear on the line. Second was Iron Sky for Kilmallock’s Eugene Corkery.

An A2 525 win went to Nenagh’s Caitriona Duggan. The winner had five and a quarter lengths to spare in 28.93. Second was Tiermana Berry for Noel Moroney of Ennis.

Unexpected Power won an A3 525 for John Bennett and Bobby Gregg. The winning margin was one length with a winning time of 28.09. Second was Cathal Gleeson and Jason Gleenon with Gleesons Bullet.

The final race of the night was an A2 525. Victory went to Confused Reilly for Gerry Manley of Cratloe. The winning time was 29.18. Two lengths back in second place was Rockvale Zero for David Egan of Newport.

Off the track, the Irish St Leger is to be launched this Thursday evening in Limerick Greyhound Stadium.

Already confirmed is that prize money for the winner of this year’s classic will be increased to €30,000.

This follows the establishment of the Friends of Limerick Greyhound Stadium group who have spearheaded a funding initiative which is proving very successful. This has enabled an increase in the top prize as well as new competitions of the Leger Cup and Leger Plate.

The Leger Cup applies to the six greyhounds who are placed third and fourth in each of the three semi-finals of the competition with a winning prize of €1,500 and a trophy will be ran on the Leger Final card for the first time. The Leger Plate will include the six greyhounds who are placed fifth and sixth in each of the three semi-finals of the competition, with a winning prize of €1,000 and a trophy, will also be contested.

Irish St Leger entries are being accepted by the Limerick Racing Office until Monday, October 28.

The Irish St Leger competition will begin on November 2 and will run for four consecutive weeks, culminating in the event’s final being held on November 23.