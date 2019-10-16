Clayton Hotels Munster Junior Cup is centre stage

AFTER two weeks of senior action, the focus switches to the group stages of the new-look Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup this week.

Crescent College Comprehensive host Limerick rivals St Munchin’s College in Group A in Dooradoyle today, Wednesday, October 16 at 2.30pm.

On this Friday, Castletroy College host Ardscoil Ris in Castletroy, 2.30pm. Meanwhile, Murroe side Glenstal Abbey host Bandon Grammar School in Group B this Wednesday, also 2.30pm.

There are four sides in Group A of the Junior Cup, with schools playing three group fixtures each prior to Christmas.

Meanwhile, in the Senior Cup, Castletroy College got off to a winning start in Group A when recording an 18-7 victory away to Bandon Grammar School in West Cork.

The Limerick side scored two well taken first half tries from winger Mark Lyons and second-row John Toland.

Exciting scrum-half Jack Oliver converted one of tries and added two second half penalty goals to seal the comprehensive victory.

Castletroy's second group game will be a home fixture against competition heavyweights PBC, of Cork, on Wednesday, October 23.

Glenstal Abbey host Crescent College and St Munchin’s host CBC in other group games on that day.