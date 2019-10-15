Limerick Schoolboy soccer set for return to 'Winter Football'

The Limerick District Schoolboy League will return to a traditional 'winter football' calendar in the coming season. A source close to Limerick clubs has confirmed that a meeting took place last night where the return from summer soccer was agreed.

The Limerick Leader understands that the present season will finish at the end of November 2019 with the 2020 season starting on January 18. First up in the new look season will be the U13s, U14s and U15 leagues with the U12s starting a week later.



The U7s, U8s, uU9s, U10s and the U11s will start and finish in mid June with all competitive football comprising of a one round league coupled with a cup.