'Heavyweight' star and top golfers confirmed for JP McManus Pro-Am 2020

An additional 100 tickets will be tendered this month for the sold-out JP McManus Pro-Am, taking place at Adare Manor on the July 6 and 7 2020. The tournament reached capacity on August 1st this year; however, due to unprecedented demand, The European Tour have released some additional tickets for public tender ahead of the sixth staging of the charity event.

The news comes as the no.10 ranked golfer in the world, Xander Schauffele, Ryder Cup stars Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick & Tyrrell Hatton and former world boxing heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko join the field today. Indeed, Fleetwood and Finau went head to head in the Sunday singles at Le Golf National last year and their addition to the Pro-Am line-up means that 13 players who competed in Paris have now been confirmed for another Ryder Cup venue, Adare Manor, next summer.

Tournament host JP McManus explained the concept of the ticket tender: “The main purpose of the Pro-Am is to raise funds for organisations most in need and it’s hugely exciting to have so many world-renowned players and celebrities supporting this effort. By putting 100 tickets up for public tender, we hope to further increase the charitable fund, so anyone who wants them, please send us your offer and all monies will go directly to the charities.

“I’d also like to welcome Wladimir, Xander, Tommy, Tony, Matt and Tyrrell to the field and thank them most sincerely for their commitment to the event.”

The 2020 JP McManus Pro-Am sold out in record time after a string of world-class player announcements, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose and Open Champion Shane Lowry, joining celebrities Mark Wahlberg, Niall Horan, Jamie Dornan and Hugh Grant in Adare next summer.

Anybody wishing to submit a bid for a ticket cap, or number of ticket caps, is asked to now email tickets@jpmcmanusproam.com with their offer, full name and phone number. The highest bids will each receive the opportunity to purchase the cap or caps at the offer price they submitted.