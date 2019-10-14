LISTEN: Sleep, Eat, Perform, Repeat - Episode 32 with George Clancy - 4th of RWC 2019 Series

Welcome to Sleep Eat Perform Repeat Episode #32 - Today (click here) we spoke to George Clancy – professional rugby referee, who is from Bruff, Co.Limerick, Ireland. We chat to George about how he got into refereeing, his process of preparation for big games (first game in RWC 2011 in New Zealand), ongoing development within the professional referee cohort, concussion management, career progression as a referee, how he likes to referee games, advice for younger referees to develop themselves, shutting out external criticism, the benefits of the upcoming new rugby law changes to the sport, and lessons from rugby to refereeing in other sports.

If you’d like more info on this episode or any of our others, check out our website on www.sleepeatperformrepeat. com.



SLEEP.EAT.PERFORM.REPEAT.