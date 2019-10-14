European Aussie Rules title with Ireland for Limerick sporting all-rounder Marie Keating

THE Irish Banshees were crowned 2019 European Aussie Rules champions over the weekend.

And, Limerick's Marie Keating was in the Irish squad.

The AFL Europe European Championships took place in Wimbledon Park in London over three days.

Keating and Ireland won all five of their Aussie Rules matches.

Ireland beat Germany in the Women’s Grand Final.

A popular photographer, Keating is a former Limerick senior camogie and ladies football player and is a regular on the Irish Aussie Rules team for the past number of years.

A Killeedy camogie club player and former Abbeyfeale club rugby player, Keating was introduced to Aussie Rules during her time in Australia

Her Aussie Rules career also saw her win an All Australian medal while in Sydney. Indeed during her five years there, she was named in the Sydney Women’s AFL Team of the Decade in 2008.