Limerick sides Ardscoil Ris and Hospital confirm their Harty Cup hurling panels

BOTH Limerick sides have confirmed their panels for the 2019-20 Harty Cup campaign.

Ardscoil Ris and Hospital’s John the Baptist Community School represent Limerick in this season’s Munster Senior A U19 Post Primary Schools Hurling Championship.

In total 18 different Limerick GAA clubs supply players to the two panels.

Both sides are in round one action this week - Ardscoil Ris play Our Ladys of Templemore in Nenagh on Tuesday at 1.30, while Hospital play Nenagh CBS in Cappamore on Wednesday at 1.30.

Ardscoil Ris will also have games against Cork's Rochestown and CBC, while Hospital will play Thurles and St Colmans College of Fermoy in their remaining group games.

Ardscoil Ris are managed by teachers Niall Crowe and Victor Leyden, along with Adrian O’Brien (Kilmallock) and Brian Culbert (Sixmilebridge).

Last year the city side didn’t advance beyond the group stages but can call upon seven of that starting team. Key to their progress will be Cathal O’Neill, Barry O’Connor, Michael Keane, Adam Murrihy, Dean Kennedy, Colin Coughlan, among others.

They have a 37-strong panel, representing nine Limerick clubs. A total of 17 of the panel are from south east Clare clubs.

JTBCS of Hospital are managed by teachers David Balfry, Mark Deegan and Joe O’Connor.

The south Limerick side have a 34-strong panel selected from 10 Limerick clubs.

Hospital’s John the Baptist reached the quarter final last year and four of that starting team remain - Patrick Reale, Patrick Byrne, Micheal Martin and Aidan O’Heney.

Also central to their quest will be Jack Franklin, Killian O’Shea and Rory Hannon.

Crecora-Manister are the only club with representation on both panels with Cathal O’Neill in Ardscoil Ris and Rory Hannon in Hospital - both members of the 2018 Munster MHC winning panel.

ARDSCOIL RIS: Keith Dempsey, Mark O'Connor, Matthew De Courcey, Vince Harrington, Marcus Hogan (all Na Piarsaigh); Aidan O'Connor, Barry O'Connor, Colin Coughlan, Conor O'Neill, Josh O'Reilly, Luke O'Connor (all Ballybrown); Alex Frost, David Kennedy, Evan Murphy, Leon Kelly, Luke O'Halloran, Morgan O'Connell, Seán McNamara, Storm Devanney, Cian Gleeson (all Sixmilebridge); David Foley, Kevin Danaher, Luke Healy (all Cratloe); Cillian O'Brien, Colm O'Meara (both Clonlara); Brian Daly, Shane O'Brien (both Kilmallock); Eoin Harmon, Shane Hannon (both Patrickswell); Michael Keane (Adare), Adam Murrihy (Ahane), Niall O'Farrell (Broadford), Dean Kennedy (Claughaun), Cathal O'Neill (Crecora-Manister), Cillian Archer (Mungret St Pauls), Sol Frost (Newmarket on Fergus), Darragh McGleenon (Parteen).

HOSPITAL: Dylan O'Sullivan, Harry Fox, Dylan Hartnett, Michael Leddin, Josh Carroll, Killian O’Shea (all Hospital-Herbertstown); Jack Carroll, David Cooke, Liam Brosnahan, Brian Blackwell, Jake Kennedy (all Caherline); Darragh Butler, David O'Riordan, Sean Murnane, Eoin O’Loughlin, Lee Madden (all Bruff); Eoin Cleary, Steven O'Donnell, Ethan Dorney, Patrick Reale (all Knockainey); Keelan O'Dea, Jack Franklin, David O Connell (all Kilteely-Dromkeen); Micheal Martin, Patrick Byrne, Colm O'Riordan (all Ballybricken-Bohermore); Paddy Kennedy, Michael O’Donnell (both Garryspillane); Cian Tracey, James Carroll (both Coshlea Gaels); Darragh McAuley, Aidan O’Heney (both Emly); Aidan McNamara (Pallasgreen), Rory Hannan (Crecora-Manister).