‘You have to be at your very best to have a chance’ - Joe Schmidt

Ireland will face New Zealand in the quarter final of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Tokyo next Saturday (11.15am Irish time) after Japan's 28-21 win over Scotland saw them top Pool A. Ireland can call on the experience of defeating the back to back World Cup winners in 2016 and 2018 , while several of Joe Schmidt's side were part of the Lions touring team that beat the All-Blacks in Wellington in 2017.

Speaking about facing the prospect of his home nation in the Rugby World Cup last eight, Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt was quick to remind everyone just how good this Saturday's opponents are.

“You have to be at your very best to have a chance. The All Blacks are a team you can play at your best and still not get the result.

“They were not world No.1 for 10 years and are not back-to-back World Cup winners for no reason” he added.

“You can look at it in a negative or a positive way. New Zealand will be fresh, we'll be battle-hardened” admitted Munster's Andrew Conway following his side's 47-5win over Samoa on Saturday morning.

“I'd be surprised if they were scared of us but they definitely know that we can come and play and that we can beat them.

“They're playing ridiculously well at the moment. They just look sharp. They've timed their run nicely so if it's them we'll have to be at 110 per cent to get stuck into them.” added Conway who scored his third try of the tournament in Saturday's win.

Tadhg Furlong, a stand out performer for Ireland against Samoa admitted that having beaten the All Blacks before will bring some confidence.

“You can draw a bit of confidence from that, but rugby evolves and it evolves quickly. It has been a year since we played New Zealand, but the game moves on - stuff changes, systems change”

The pairings for the other three quarter finals have also been confirmed with England to meet Australia on Saturday morning, 8.15am Irish time.

On Sunday, former Munster coaches and now South Africa's main men, Rassie Erasmus, Jacques Nienaber and Felix Jones will be plotting the downfall of the host nation Japan at 11.15am, while ahead of that much anticipated tie, is the meeting of Wales and France at 8.15am.