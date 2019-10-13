Basketball Ireland - Weekend Round Up

LYIT Donegal made it three wins from three so far this season, as they defeated Limerick Sports Eagles Saturday afternoon, 66-97. The game started off close as it was tied at the end of the first quarter. Donegal made a big push and at the end of the half they built a 27-43 point lead. The Limerick side couldn’t pull the game back and with Manny Payton (26 points) and Andrew McGeever (24 points) such a scoring threat for LYIT, they ran out eventual winners.



Overtime was needed to find the winner between EJ Sligo All-Stars and Portlaoise Panthers in Sligo Saturday evening. The game was close throughout with balanced scoring from both teams, Brandon Berry (27 points) led the scoring for Sligo and Mantis Vilimas chimed in with 30 points for Portlaoise. At the end of the fourth the game was tied 82-82, The Sligo side found their second wind in the extra period and Panthers couldn’t rally back to put together one last run and the game ended 104-93.



Ulster University got a big home win on Saturday afternoon, beating WIT Vikings, 93-76. Ulster had a narrow 49-48 lead at the half. A big push in the third quarter helped the home side gain an 70-59 lead over the Vikings. The visitors were not able to put a run together in the second half despite Michael Grassey scoring at will and Ulster were able to keep the Vikings at bay for the rest of the game.

Fr Mathews got the win 66-61 in a close contest against IT Carlow at home on Saturday evening. A solid performance from James Butler played a key part IT Carlow’s narrow 33-34 first half lead. Both teams battled back and forth right down to the wire. In the fourth big plays from Jarvis Pugh helped the Cork side edge the win.



Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney kept McGowans Tolka Rovers at arm’s length for most of the game in a strong performance. A good scoring outing from Aaron Jackson (28 points) helped lead St. Pauls to a convincing 97-73 home win, as Tolka Rovers continue to search for their first win of the season.



In their second game in as many days, Ulster University were on the losing end of a tough battle with Tradehouse Central Ballincollig, 64-77. The Cork side were led by Ian McLoughlin and Andre Nation who both finished with 16 points. Kadeem Smithen top scored with 13 points for Ulster but ultimately Ballincollig proved too strong and came away with the victory.



Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One



Fabplus North West are still left looking for their first win of the season after a 50-75 loss to Griffith College Templeogue. Despite great performance from Aisling Nee, North West still found themselves down 25-33 at the half. A great display from Lynn Tunnah helped Templeogue extend their lead and keep Fabplus at arm’s length for the remainder of the game.



Trinity Meteors made it two wins from two this season, as they demonstrated a composed performance Saturday afternoon, with a 44-81 point win over Limerick Celtics. Meteors led from the beginning, and despite Limerick Celtics best efforts and Kendall Bradbury’s 23 points, they couldn’t find a foothold in the game.

NUIG Mystics came from behind to take home their second win of the season, in a challenging away game against UL Huskies Saturday. Ailish O’Reilly was instrumental for the Galway side, finishing the game with 21 points and helping to spark the comeback against the Huskies, as Mystics emerged victorious 57-66.



Ulster University were victorious in the Ulster derby as they faced off against local rivals Phoenix Rockets. A confident display from the hosts saw them into 42-28 lead at the half, and the scoring prowess didn’t stop there with Kollyns Scarborough and Lexi Posset helping to lead Ulster University to an 89-58 win.



A confident display from St Mary’s was on show Saturday against Tipperary Knights, as they exhibited balance scoring from Lorraine Scanlon, Emma Sherwood and Loretta Maher. St Mary’s produced a 14 point lead at the half, the Knights couldn’t manage to make a comeback and the Castleisland side ran out 61-27 point winners.



Basketball Ireland Results: October 4-6th

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

