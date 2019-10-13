Paddy Donovan 'has the potential to go all the way' admits Andy Lee

Former OLL St Saviours fighter Paddy Donovan claimed a first round knock out win in his debut fight on Friday night in Belfast. The former Irish champion took care of Mexican opponent Arturo Lopez in quick time (1.16), in what was an impressive start for the Andy Lee coached fighter.

Lee added "Paddy is a real talent and has the potential to go all the way, he can box and he can bang, his knockout was punch perfect. He is young and hungry to learn and develop his skills and that makes my job easier."

Paddy Donovan’s next outing will be in Glasgow, Scotland on 16 November.