Limerick's Paddy Donovan 'As good as Muhammad Ali' according to Bob Arum

Former OLL St Saviours fighter Paddy Donovan makes his professional debut at the MTK Fight Night in Belfast on Friday night – (live on ESPN+) against Sergio Torres and he has been getting some high praise indeed from Bob Arum.

With Donovan earmarked for greatness, his coach, former World Champion Andy Lee, added “Paddy met Bob Arum and Arum told he’s the best-looking fighter he’s seen since Muhammad Ali! “It’s mine and his (Paddy's) Dad’s job to keep him grounded but Paddy is very grounded naturally. He’s a very humble and respectful young man. It impresses you how he interacts with people – he’s got a lovely personality and a bit of charisma. “All being well, I think he’ll be Limerick’s next world champion.” (Quotes first appeared here, on World Boxing news.net

Donovan himself is enjoying his time in the limelight “I enjoy hearing these king of things – especially from someone like the legendary Bob Arum. “I must say I love being in the spotlight and I hope I can prove myself to be the full package. I believe that one day I can be a multiple-weight world champion. I’m not nervous right now. Maybe I will be before the fight but right now I’m just excited to get my boxing career underway.”

Also on the card with Donovan and Sergio Torres is Marco McCullough vs. Viorel Simion, Sean McComb vs. Emiliano Dominguez, Gary Cully vs. Rafal Grabowski.

See full link here