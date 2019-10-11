Limerick side's back in AIL week two action

THE second weekend of the Energia All-Ireland League kicks-off this Saturday when Limerick’s six senior clubs face crucial fixtures. Outside of Old Crescent’s comprehensive derby victory over UL-Bohemian in Division 2A last Friday night, the only other Limerick side to record a victory in the opening weekend of fixtures was Bruff in Division 2C.

Limerick’s three sides operating in Divisions 1A and 1B all suffered frustrating, narrow defeats on the opening weekend of the new season.

In Division 1A this Saturday, Garryowen, who suffered an agonising 14-12 defeat away to champions Cork Con at Temple Hill last weekend, host Lansdowne at Dooradoyle, 2.30pm.

The Dubliners thumped UCD 33-3 in their opening fixture.

Meanwhile, also in 1A this Saturday, Young Munster, who suffered a one point home defeat to Clontarf in the opening round, make the trip to Sean Skehan-coached Terenure College.

In Division 1B, Shannon, who were relegated from the top flight at the end of last season, suffered an agonising two-point defeat to Old Belvedere last weekend.

The Tadhg Bennett-coached Parish side are on the road this weekend to face Malone at Gibson Park.

Meanwhile, in Division 2A, Old Crescent fresh from their convincing 32-8 bonus point win over UL-Bohs, will be looking to continue their winning ways when taking on Munster rivals Dolphin at Rosbrien.

Also in 2A, UL-Bohs will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways when travelling away to Queen’s University Belfast. In 2C Bruff host Enniscorthy.