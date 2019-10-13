Opinion: ‘Match reports can give a different outlook’ - Colm Kinsella

ALWAYS good to get a different perspective on a sporting fixture that you’ve attended in a working capacity as a reporter. Last Saturday saw the visit of Clontarf to Tom Clifford Park for their opening day Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A clash.

The Clontarf RFC website’s report of the game which ended in a 7-6 victory for the visitors made for colourful reading this week.

Below are a number of extracts taken from the website’s match report.

“What better way to clear the sinuses than the prospect of a trip to Tom Clifford Park for the opening game in the Energia All Ireland League.

“True to expectations and tradition the weather was; the usual – wet and blustery, and the opposition was; the usual – dark and overcast. Young Munster have a front five that nightmares are made of . . . large and larger!

“So with the weather threatening , Young Munster glowering, and the local support fully prepared to give the referee an afternoon similar in tone to what Boris Johnson might expect from a Sinn Fein conference, we gritted our teeth (tooth where appropriate) and prepared for combat.”

So you get the drift. Needless to say ‘Tarf were delighted to come away with their win, earned with a converted try during the second half. Their website's reports are always worth a read for a different outlook.