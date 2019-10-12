Ahane and Newcastle West provide a fresh look to Limerick Senior Camogie Final

NEWCOMERS Ahane and Newcastle West contest the Limerick Senior Camogie Championship final.

Bruff hosts the unique decider this Saturday (1pm) in the O’Sullivan Fabrications sponsored competition.

Ahane are bidding to retain and win their second title ever, while Newcastle West are chasing a historic first win in their first final appearance.

When the sides met in the group stages back in mid-September Ahane were 1-12 to 1-6 winners.

Newcastle West booked their spot in the historic final with a 3-7 to 2-8 semi final win over Killeedy, while champions Ahane continued on their title defence with a 2-15 to 2-9 semi final win over standard bearers Granagh-Ballingarry.

It’s the first of three successive Sunday’s of county finals for Newcastle West and Limerick footballer Jamie Lee will have a role in all three – October 13 (camogie), October 20 (IHC final v Glenroe) and October 27 (SFC final v Oola).

Lee and James Kelly head-up the Newcastle West management this season, along with Pa Meehan, Joe McMahon, Margaret Delee, Noreen O’Shea and Sharon Lyons.

The west Limerick side will look to Rebecca Delee, Deborah Murphy, Karen O’Leary and Roisin Ambrose as members of the 2019 county senior panel. Also in their set-up are Grace and Yvonne Lee, Ger Mai O'Kelly and Ella Whelan, who all started last month’s All-Ireland junior camogie championship final defeat to Kerry in Croke Park.

It will be a busy weekend for some of the Newcastle West with Old Mill in Munster junior club Ladies Football Championship action on Friday evening and Roisin Ambrose, Iris Kennelly, Ide Trant, Roisin Mann and Geri Mai O’Kelly among the dual players concerned.

Title holders Ahane reach the final unbeaten.

The east Limerick side are managed by Phelim Macken with Jonathan Hayes, Liam Reale, Alice Reynolds, Antoinette Macken and Emer Kenny.

Captained from full back by Rose Collins, Ahane have Niamh and Judith Mulcahy, Aine Reynolds and Roisin O’Mara as members of the 2019 county senior panel and also had Kate Herbert, Ann Kennedy and Shauna Darcy involved in the All-Ireland final when Limerick lost to Kerry in Croke Park’s junior decider last month.

AHANE: Aoife Quinn, Sarah Crotty, Rose Collins, Niamh Power, Kate Herbert, Noreen Flanagan, Aisling Herbert, Judith Mulcahy, Ann Kennedy, Nora Collins, Niamh Mulcahy, Susie McGovern, Roisin O’Mara, Aine Reynolds, Shauna Darcy, Sarah Cosgrave, Laura Nash, Caoimhe Macken, Caoimhe Hackett, Margaret Meskell, Ailish Reynolds, Ciara Macken, Cliodhna Twomey, Fiona Herbert, Aine Herbert, Anna Nagle, Sinead O’Curry, Ciara Greaney, Sinead Callinan.

NEWCASTLE WEST: Aoife Corbett, Emma Falahee, Kate Ambrose, Yvonne Lee, Roisin Ambrose, Roisin Mann, Grace Lee, Deborah Murphy, Ella Whelan, Liz Carmody, Rebecca Delee, Karen O’Leary, Iris Kennelly, Rachel Carmody, Geri Mai O’Kelly, Marie Balfe, Ide Trant, Shauna Tobin, Roisin Browne, Kiara Carroll, Ciara Murphy, Laurie O’Connor, Aisling Corbett, Aisling McCartan, Ber Stokes, Joanne Dowling, Laura Walshe.