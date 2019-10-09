Betting: Smart novice Dinons has class to land Munster National

THE €100,000 JT McNamara Ladbrokes Munster National takes centre stage at Limerick Racecourse this Sunday, the second day of a big two-day weekend of racing at Greenmount Park.

Th prestigious Grade A contest, due off at 4.35pm, was won by Spider Web and Luke Dempsey in 2018 in the colour of JP McManus for trainer Thomas Mullins.

Sunday is also James Barry Motors Ladies Day with a SEAT Ibiza to be won for the year to include road tax.

Back on the racecourse, the betting for the featured JT McNamara Ladbrokes Munster National is headed by 6/1 shot Snugsborough Benny, with Dinons available at 8/1 and Alpha Des Obeaux and Internal Transfer on offer at 8/1.

Rathkeale handler Eric McNamara had three entries for the race in Black Scorpion, Gwencily Berbas and Internal Transfer while Bruree-based Enda Bolger is due to saddle Movewiththetimes.

Gordon Elliott, a winner with the legendary Tiger Roll in 2016, is well represented in this year’s renewal. Of Elliott’s runner, preference is for smart novice Dinons. The six-year-old, who won at Killarney and Wexford this summer, was third at Listowel last time after a break.