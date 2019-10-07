LISTEN: Sleep, Eat, Perform, Repeat - Episode 31 with Rodney So’oialo - 3rd of RWC 2019 Series

Welcome to Sleep Eat Perform Repeat Episode #31. Today we spoke to Rodney So’oialo – former All Black player who captained New Zealand, passed the number 8 jersey onto current skipper Kieran Read, and is now coaching in Wellington. We chat to Rodney about his transition from playing to coaching, traits he tries to instill in his players and the common attributes amongst the top coaches. (Click here for the Podcast)

Rodney shares what he has learned through the years which has helped him evolve and grow as a coach, his time playing in Japan and leaving the cherished All Blacks jersey in a better place. Listen to this for the key fundamentals for success, hard work, leadership and always trying to learn and push yourself. This was so inspiring.

