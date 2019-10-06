Patrickswell dethrone champions Na Piarsaigh to win a record 20th Limerick SHC title

PATRICKSWELL are champions of Limerick for a 20th title after dethroning holders Na Piarsaigh.

The Well were 1-17 to 0-15 winners in the Bon Secours Hospital Limerick SHC final this Sunday afternoon in the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

A 20th title moves Patrickswell top of the Limerick SHC roll of honour, above Ahane.

Its a first title for the Ciaran Carey managed Patrickswell since 2016.

Patrickswell were 1-9 to 0-6 ahead at half time.

The sides were level on three occasions in the opening minutes but then The Well hit the front with three unanswered scores to move 1-5 to 0-3 ahead.

The goal came in the 15th minute from Josh Considine, who sent a bullet to the top corner after profiting from an advantage played by the referee.

Two William Henn pointed frees came in reply to leave it 1-5 to 0-5.

But Patrickswell continued to pour forward and found another four scores after the Henn points.

Jack Kelleher (2) and Andrew Carroll points were among this run of Patrickswell scores to bring them to 1-9.

It fell to Ronan Lynch to see out the first half scoring and leave Na Piarsaigh six points in arrears.

On the resumption, Patrickswell just couldn't score and bit by bit, back came the champions.

Peter Casey had two points and Adrian Breen and Alan Dempsey got on the scoresheet and the lead was down to 1-9 to 0-11 entering the final quarter.

Patrickswell already had six wides in the half, added to seven in the first half.

When Peter Casey hit his fifth of the day the final was level for the fourth time - Patrickswell 1-9, Na Piarsaigh 0-12.

Finally after 18-minutes Patrickswell reopened their account with a long range Diarmaid Byrnes effort ending seven wides.

When Gillane added a free, they were two clear again and now inside the final 10-minutes.

Captain Cian Lynch popped up with two points to seal the title win.

PATRICKSWELL: Brian Murray; Seanie O'Brien, Nigel Foley, Tom Nolan; Mark Carmody, Diarmaid Byrnes, Paudie Maher; Josh Considine, Cian Lynch; Jack Kelleher, Kevin O'Brien, Andrew Carroll; Aaron Gillane, Jason Gillane, Thomas O'Brien. Subs: Paul O'Brien for Andrew Carroll (h-t), John Flynn for Paul O'Brien (55mins), Calvin Carroll for Jason Gillane (59mins).

NA PIARSAIGH: Padraic Kennedy; Niall Buckley, Mike Casey, Kieran Kennedy; Mike Foley, Ronan Lynch, Tommy Grimes; Conor Houlihan, William O'Donoghue; Peter Casey, Conor Boylan, David Dempsey; Adrian Breen, Kevin Downes, William Henn. Subs: Alan Dempsey for Conor Houlihan (31mins), Kevin Ryan for William Henn (55mins).

REFEREE: John O'Halloran (Bruree).