Old Mill go senior after back-to-back Limerick Ladies Football Championship title wins

OLD Mill were crowned Limerick Intermediate Ladies Football champions this Friday evening.

Under the floodlights of Mick Neville Park and in front of a big crowd, the west Limerick girls were 0-8 to 0-7 final winners over Mungret.

Just this time last year Old Mill beat Fr Caseys to win the junior title and now as back-to-back champions they will play in the senior grade in 2020.

The sides were level for the fourth time, 0-7 each, inside the final 10-minutes and it fell to captain Ide Trant to hold her nerve to score what would be the winning free in the game's 53rd minute.

Old Mill were 0-5 to 0-4 ahead at half time but Mungret had made all the early running and led 0-3 to no score after 10-minutes.

But four first half points from play from Iris Kennelly had Old Mill ahead at the interval.

In the second half, Norma O'Sullivan points helped Mungret get level but Old Mill edged the title win.

Mungret were left to rue a tally of 12 wides, compared to just four for the champions.

