Limerick's Oscar Traynor squad announced

Limerick's Oscar Traynor manager John Grehan has announced his panel for the forthcoming season. Limerick, the champions, having been represented by Janesboro FC last season, have named a very strong panel including former Limerick FC stars Clyde O'Connell, Stephen Bradley and Connor Ellis. Limerick will play in the preliminary group stage against Kerry, Clare and the Limerick Desmond League who are entering side this season after a break from doing so. The full squad is below.

Pike Rovers FC

Gary Neville

Pa Mullins

Shane Walsh

Keith Mawdsley

Eoin Hanrahan

Colin Daly

Fairview Rangers FC

AJ O’Connor

Clyde O’Connell

Ross Mann

Stephen Bradley

John Mullane

Dermot Fitz

Geraldines AFC

Evan Moloney

Danny O’Neill

Ballynanty Rovers FC

Michael Guerin

Connor Ellis

Kieran Hanlon

Adrian Power

Aisling/Annacotty FC

Shane Clarke

Thomas Clarke