Limerick's Oscar Traynor squad announced
Limerick's Oscar Traynor manager John Grehan has announced his panel for the forthcoming season. Limerick, the champions, having been represented by Janesboro FC last season, have named a very strong panel including former Limerick FC stars Clyde O'Connell, Stephen Bradley and Connor Ellis. Limerick will play in the preliminary group stage against Kerry, Clare and the Limerick Desmond League who are entering side this season after a break from doing so. The full squad is below.
Pike Rovers FC
Gary Neville
Pa Mullins
Shane Walsh
Keith Mawdsley
Eoin Hanrahan
Colin Daly
Fairview Rangers FC
AJ O’Connor
Clyde O’Connell
Ross Mann
Stephen Bradley
John Mullane
Dermot Fitz
Geraldines AFC
Evan Moloney
Danny O’Neill
Ballynanty Rovers FC
Michael Guerin
Connor Ellis
Kieran Hanlon
Adrian Power
Aisling/Annacotty FC
Shane Clarke
Thomas Clarke
