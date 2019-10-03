Munster Rugby name 'A' side for final Celtic Cup tie with Ulster

The Munster Rugby 'A' side has been named by Head Coach Peter Malone ahead of Friday’s clash against Ulster A in the Celtic Cup at Shaw’s Bridge in Belfast (5pm), the provinces last game in the tournament.

There are nine changes to the side beaten in Cardiff last week. Garryowen's Ben Healy captains the side once again and is partnered by Shannon scrum-half Craig Casey in the half-backs.

Cork Con's Brian Scott makes his return from injury to start in the front row for his first match action of 2019 with fellow senior players Seán O’Connor and Garryowen's Conor Oliver starting in the pack.

Academy players Alan Tynan, Seán French, Alex McHenry, Liam Coombes, Jack Daly, Jack O’Sullivan, John Hodnett and Jack Stafford are also included in the 23.

UCC’s Daniel O’Connor is included among the replacements and could make his first appearance at this level.

Munster A: Alan Tynan; Seán French, Alex McHenry, Jack Delaney, Liam Coombes; Ben Healy (C), Craig Casey; Corrie Barrett, Kieran O’Shea, Brian Scott; Seán O’Connor, Cian Hurley; Conor Oliver, Jack Daly, Jack O’Sullivan.

Replacements: Daniel O’Connor, Mark Donnelly, James Kendrick, Luke Clohessy, John Hodnett, Jack Stafford, Jack Crowley, Jamie Shanahan.