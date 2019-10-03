Limerick quartet help Munster to end 15 year wait for inter-pro hockey title

FOUR Villiers School students have helped Munster end 15-year wait for an U18 interprovincial title win.

Limerick students Cian Sparling, Chris Ryan, Bryan Smyth and Christian Oggel flew the Munster flag when they were selected to represent Munster in the U18 hockey interpros in Stormont, Belfast.

In what was a closely fought competition, Munster beat Ulster and drew with Leinster in the opening games with Chris Ryan scoring the winning goal against Ulster.

Munster needed a victory over Leinster in the final to secure the trophy for the first time in 15 years. Munster duly stepped up scoring two goals and ending the provinces long wait for success.

"We are very proud of the outstanding contribution of the Villiers boys. These boys are admirable young men whose dedication and commitment both on and off the pitch is very much to their credit. We are delighted to share in their success in a piece of Munster hockey history," said Villiers School Headmistress, Jill Storey.