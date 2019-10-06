Limerick Athletics Weekly Round Up

Cook Medical Women’s Mini Marathon 5K/10K

Overnight flooding gave way to largely warm and sunny conditions for the 21st annual Women’s Mini Marathon held in the environs of UL.

In a close contest Leevale’s Niamh Moore just held off Lauren Dermody of Castlecomer (37:00 to 37:03) to win the 10K. 3rd and first local woman was Anne MacPhail of Dooneen in 40:18. There was also strong performances by the Bilboa duo of Antoinette Coleman and Julie McCarthy.

Well done to the thousands of women and some men who ran or walked either distance. Well done to Limerick AC for hosting another well organised and hugely enjoyable event.

Fedamore

The Fedamore GAA 2.5/5K 4 race series commenced last Thursday night. Kilmallock's John Paul McCarthy followed up last year’s 5k series victory by winning the first race this year in 18:59.

Clubmate Donie Dwane was not far behind coming 2nd in 19:06 with Declan O’Connor 3rd in 19:50. Michael Bateman was 4th in 20:28 with Dessie O’Connor 5th in 21:45. Yvonne McMahon was first woman in 25:22.

Berlin

A sizeable Limerick contingent travelled to the German Capital for the 46th Berlin Marathon.

John Kinsella (Bilboa) was best 2:33:45 followed by Yvonne Deegan (Country Club) 3:15:55, Edel Henriques (West Limerick) 3:40:09, Ray Hayes (Country Club) 3:51:45 and Breda Bridges (An Brú) 4:32:55. Well done to all.

Parkrun

First finishers included Kieran Murphy (25:10) and Tara Carr (26:03) at Newcastlewest, Shane O’Sullivan (18:33) and Antoinette Coleman (21:14) at UL, David O’Shea (19:35) and Emma Kirby (23:47) at Mungret while Odran McGuinness (7:46) and Millie O’Sullivan (9:47) were best at the Shelbourne Junior event.

Limerick native Dymphna Ryan took 3rd place in the Tipperary Women’s Míni Marathon, held in Clonmel, in a time of 38:06.

Fixtures

SMRC Urban Run 5/10K Sunday 5th October 1pm, O’Callaghan's Strand

Novice, Masters & Juvenile Uneven Age Cross Country, hosted by Kilmallock AC at Bulgaden, Sunday 14th October

Munster Novice, Juvenile Even Age & U23 XC Limerick Racecourse Sunday 21st October