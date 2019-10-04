Betting: Japan can chase Enable home in Sunday’s Prix de l’Arc

SUNDAY’S Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe is Europe’s richest flat race, boasting a prize-money pot of €5 million.

The showpiece contest at Longchamp racecourse in Paris is one of the most highly anticipated races in the racing calendar as a result of its prestige, value and history.

John Gosden’s mare Enable is continuing with her build-up in her attempt to become the first horse to win the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe three times.

Enable is currently the 8/11 favourite to complete a hat-trick of victories in the prestigious mile-and-a-half prize. Incredibly, the mare has won 14 of her 15 starts on the racecourse.

She is only the second in the 99-year Arc’s history to try for a hat-trick — the French-trained mare Treve running fourth in 2015 after winning in 2013-14

Enable warmed up with a second victory in the Yorkshire Oaks at York last month.

Given the short price available about Enable, looking at a bet without the odds-on favourite looks a better option.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained Japan who is on a hat-trick after a runaway win in a Group 2 at Royal Ascot in June before downing Crystal Ocean, in the Juddmonte International at York has strong claims at odds of 11/ 4.