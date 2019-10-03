Opinion: Limerick County Finals are a special time for GAA clubs - Jerome O'Connell

THIS Sunday the first of nine adult Limerick club GAA championship finals take place and it’s a special day for any club.

Unfortunately in Limerick there is little tradition of big crowds attending club games.

THE LIT Gaelic Grounds hosts two top hurling finals on Sunday with some of the country’s top hurlers on display across Na Piarsaigh, Patrickswell, Kildimo-Pallaskenry and Blackrock.

We are lucky in Limerick hurling circles right now that the hurling heroes of our youngsters in the most part wear the green of Limerick.

While all youngsters can aspire to follow in their footsteps and play for Limerick, inspiring the youngsters to be their best at club level is the first quest.

With this in mind, County Final Day, regardless of the code or level, can be a hugely important day for a club, village or town because there is a sense of community about it, that is sadly eroding from everyday life.

What about every underage team in the club travelling to the final as a unit – surely watching the club’s flagship team line-out in a big occasion could inspire the young stars as much as any training session or blitz. It’s a commitment from the varying mentors but one that could repay them and the club in future years.

Unfortunately it doesn’t always happen but all four clubs on Sunday have had a two week run-up to their respective finals, which is sufficient time to prepare all aspects and while victory on the field is no1 but a final also affords a vital opportunity to spread roots across the community.