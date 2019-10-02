Limerick schedule for 2020 Munster senior hurling championship revealed

LIMERICK look set to avoid three successive weekend of games in the 2020 Munster Senior Hurling Championship.

John Kiely's defending provincial champions will have home games against Cork and Waterford and travel to Clare and Tipperary.

The Irish Examiner reports the schedule of games but the dates are yet to be confirmed.

Limerick will play two successive games and then have a free weekend before another two successive games.

Limerick travel to Cork in round one. The Rebels have played one of their two home games on Saturday nights in each of the last two championships.

In round two, Limerick welcome Waterford to the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Both sides have appointed new managements just this week ahead of the new season.

After the opening two rounds of action there will be a free weekend for all.

In round three Limerick will go to Ennis to play Clare in Cusack while and one week later Limerick will be the first side to complete the four games in the group phase when they go to Semple Stadium to play All-Ireland champions Tipperary.

Similar to the last two years, the top two teams will play in the Munster final, with the third placed team into the All-Ireland series.

Round 1: Cork v Limerick in Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Waterford v Tipperary in Walsh Park. Clare bye.

Round 2: Limerick v Waterford in LIT Gaelic Grounds, Tipperary v Clare in Semple Stadium. Cork bye.

Round 3: Clare v Limerick in Cusack Park, Waterford v Cork in Walsh Park. Tipperary bye.

Round 4: Cork v Clare in Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Limerick v Tipperary in LIT Gaelic Grounds. Waterford bye.

Round 5: Clare v Waterford in Cusack Park, Tipperary v Cork in Semple Stadium. Limerick bye.