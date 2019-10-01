Host of Limerick FC players opt to join local junior clubs

A NUMBER of Limerick FC players have opted to be regraded from amateur status to junior status in order to play in the Limerick junior soccer league.

Limerick FCs competitive season ended just over a week ago following the Blues heavy defeat to champions Shelbourne in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Tolka Park.

Up to six players who have featured in Tommy Barrett's Limerick side in recent months are set to line-out for local junior soccer clubs. The 2020 Airtricity League season is not likely to begin until February of next year.

Striker Kieran Hanlon, experienced defender Shaun Kelly and midfielder Jason Hughes have opted to join their former Limerick FC team mate Connor Elllis at Ballynanty Rovers.

Meanwhile, Clyde O'Connell has joined Fairview Rangers, while Aaron Fitzgerald has made the switch to Janesboro and experienced defender Robbie Williams has moved to Pike Rovers.