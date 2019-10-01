Limerick Bord nÓg fixtures confirmed
Saturday 5th of October
Under 15 Hurling Division 1A
Na Piarsaigh v Newcastle West in Mick Neville Park at 10am
Under 15 Hurling Division 2A
Cappamore v Kilpeacon in Rathbane at 10am
Caherline v South Liberties in Rathbane at 10am
Under 15 Hurling Division 2B
Askeaton/Ballysteen/Kilcornan v Dromcollogher/Broadford in Mick Neville Park at 10am
Under 15 Hurling Division 2C
Belville Gaels v Granagh/Ballingarry in Kilbreedy at 10am
Kileedy/Tournafulla v Cois Laoi Gaels in Kilbreedy at 10am
Under 15 Hurling Division 3A
Croagh/Kilfinny/Rathkeale v Claughaun in Croagh at 10am
Pallasgreen v Mungret St Paul'sin Croagh at 10am
Under 15 Hurling Division 3B
Dromin-Athlaca/Banogue v Blackrock in Knocklong at 10am
St Kieran's v Glenroe in Knocklong at 10am
Under 15 Hurling Division 1A
Newcastle West v Kilmallock in Mick Neville Park at 11am
Under 15 Hurling Division 2A
South Liberties v Cappamore in Rathbane at 11am
Kilpeacon v Caherline in Rathbane at 11am
Under 15 Hurling Division 2B
Dromcollogher/Broadford v Knockaderry/Monagea in Rathbane at 11am
Under 15 Hurling Division 2C
Cois Laoi Gaels v Belville Gaels in Kilbreedy at 11am
Granagh/Ballingarry v Killeedy/Tournafulla in kilbreedy at 11am
Under 15 Hurling Division 3A
Mungret St Pauls v Croagh/Kilfinny/Rathkeale in Croagh at 11am
Claughaun v Pallasgreen in Croagh at 11am
Under 15 Hurling Division 3B
Glenroe v Dromin-Athlaca/Banogue in Knocklong at 11am
Blackrock v St Kieran's in Knocklong at 11am
Under 15 Hurling Division 1A
Kilmallock v Na Piarsaigh in Mick Neville Park at 12pm
Under 15 Hurling Division 2A
Kilpeacon v South Liberties in Rathbane at 12pm
Caherline v Cappamore in Rathbane at 12pm
Under 15 Hurling Division 2B
Knockaderry/Monagea v Askeaton/Ballysteen/Kilcornan in Mick Neville Park at 12pm
Under 15 Hurling Division 2C
Granagh/Ballingarry v Cois Laoi Gaels in Kilbreedy at 12pm
Killeedy/Tournafulla v Belville Gaels in Kilbreedy at 12pm
Under 15 Hurling Division 3A
Claughaun v Mungret St Paul's in Croagh at 12pm
Pallasgreen v Croagh/Kilfinny/Rathkeale in Croagh at 12pm
Under 15 Hurling Division 3B
Blackrock v Glenroe in Knocklong at 12pm
St Kieran's v Dromina-Athlaca/Banogue in Knocklong at 12pm
Sunday 6th of October
Under 15 Hurling Division 1B
Mungret St Paul's v Doon in Monaleen at 10am
Under 15 Hurling Division 2D
Bruff v Garryspillane in Ballybrown at 10am
Under 15 Hurling Division 1B
Doon v Monaleen in Monaleen at 11am
Under 15 Hurling Division 2D
Garryspillane v Ballybrown in Ballybrown at 11am
Under 15 Hurling Division 1B
Monaleen v Mungret St Paul's in Monaleen at 12pm
Under 15 Hurling Division 2D
Ballybrown v Bruff in Ballybrown at 12pm
Under 13 Hurling Division 3
Ballybricken/Bohermore v Glenroe in Glenroe at 12pm
Monday 7th of October
Under 13 Football Division 3B
Ballybricken/Bohermore v Ballybrown in Ballybricken at 6:15pm
St Senan's v Crecora/Manister in Foynes at 6:15pm
Under 13 Football Division 1
Na Piarsaigh v Fr Casey's in Caherdavin at 6:30pm
Mungret St Paul's v Monaleen in Mungret at 6:30pm
Under 13 Football Division 2B
Dromcollogher/Broadford v Granagh/Ballingarry in Dromcollogher at 6:30pm
Newcastle West v Belville Gaels in Newcatle West at 6:30pm
Under 13 Football Division 3A
Ballylanders v Hospital/Herbertstown in Ballylanders at 6:30pm
Bruff v Galtee Gaels in Bruff at 6:30pm
Under 13 Football 13Aside
Monagea v Athea in Monagea at 6:30pm
Mouncollins v Dromin-Athlaca/Banogue in Mountcollins at 6:30pm
Wednesday 9th of October
Under 13 Football Division 3A
Bruff v Hospital/Herbertstown in Bruff at 6:45pm
Under 13 Football Division 2A
Oola v Askeaton/Ballysteen/Kilcornan in Oola at 6:30pm
Cappamore v Cappagh/Rathkeale in Cappamore at 6:30pm
Under 13 Football Division 3B
Crecora/Manister v Ballybricken/Bohermore in Crecora at 6:15pm
Knockaderry v St Senan's in Knockederry at 6:15pm
Under 13 Football Division 2B
Belville Gaels v Dromcollogher/Broadford in Quaid Park at 6:30pm
St Kieran's v Newcastle West in St Kieran's at 6:30pm
Under 13 Football 13Aside
Claughaun v Monagea in Claughaun at 6:30pm
Athea v Mountcollins in Athea at 6:30pm
