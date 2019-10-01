Limerick Bord nÓg fixtures confirmed

Limerick Bord na nÓg: Proudly Sponsored by Mr. Binman

Saturday 5th of October

Under 15 Hurling Division 1A

Na Piarsaigh v Newcastle West in Mick Neville Park at 10am

Under 15 Hurling Division 2A

Cappamore v Kilpeacon in Rathbane at 10am

Caherline v South Liberties in Rathbane at 10am

Under 15 Hurling Division 2B

Askeaton/Ballysteen/Kilcornan v Dromcollogher/Broadford in Mick Neville Park at 10am

Under 15 Hurling Division 2C

Belville Gaels v Granagh/Ballingarry in Kilbreedy at 10am

Kileedy/Tournafulla v Cois Laoi Gaels in Kilbreedy at 10am

Under 15 Hurling Division 3A

Croagh/Kilfinny/Rathkeale v Claughaun in Croagh at 10am

Pallasgreen v Mungret St Paul'sin Croagh at 10am

Under 15 Hurling Division 3B

Dromin-Athlaca/Banogue v Blackrock in Knocklong at 10am

St Kieran's v Glenroe in Knocklong at 10am

Under 15 Hurling Division 1A

Newcastle West v Kilmallock in Mick Neville Park at 11am

Under 15 Hurling Division 2A

South Liberties v Cappamore in Rathbane at 11am

Kilpeacon v Caherline in Rathbane at 11am

Under 15 Hurling Division 2B

Dromcollogher/Broadford v Knockaderry/Monagea in Rathbane at 11am

Under 15 Hurling Division 2C

Cois Laoi Gaels v Belville Gaels in Kilbreedy at 11am

Granagh/Ballingarry v Killeedy/Tournafulla in kilbreedy at 11am

Under 15 Hurling Division 3A

Mungret St Pauls v Croagh/Kilfinny/Rathkeale in Croagh at 11am

Claughaun v Pallasgreen in Croagh at 11am

Under 15 Hurling Division 3B

Glenroe v Dromin-Athlaca/Banogue in Knocklong at 11am

Blackrock v St Kieran's in Knocklong at 11am

Under 15 Hurling Division 1A

Kilmallock v Na Piarsaigh in Mick Neville Park at 12pm

Under 15 Hurling Division 2A

Kilpeacon v South Liberties in Rathbane at 12pm

Caherline v Cappamore in Rathbane at 12pm

Under 15 Hurling Division 2B

Knockaderry/Monagea v Askeaton/Ballysteen/Kilcornan in Mick Neville Park at 12pm

Under 15 Hurling Division 2C

Granagh/Ballingarry v Cois Laoi Gaels in Kilbreedy at 12pm

Killeedy/Tournafulla v Belville Gaels in Kilbreedy at 12pm

Under 15 Hurling Division 3A

Claughaun v Mungret St Paul's in Croagh at 12pm

Pallasgreen v Croagh/Kilfinny/Rathkeale in Croagh at 12pm

Under 15 Hurling Division 3B

Blackrock v Glenroe in Knocklong at 12pm

St Kieran's v Dromina-Athlaca/Banogue in Knocklong at 12pm



Sunday 6th of October

Under 15 Hurling Division 1B

Mungret St Paul's v Doon in Monaleen at 10am

Under 15 Hurling Division 2D

Bruff v Garryspillane in Ballybrown at 10am

Under 15 Hurling Division 1B

Doon v Monaleen in Monaleen at 11am

Under 15 Hurling Division 2D

Garryspillane v Ballybrown in Ballybrown at 11am

Under 15 Hurling Division 1B

Monaleen v Mungret St Paul's in Monaleen at 12pm

Under 15 Hurling Division 2D

Ballybrown v Bruff in Ballybrown at 12pm

Under 13 Hurling Division 3

Ballybricken/Bohermore v Glenroe in Glenroe at 12pm



Monday 7th of October

Under 13 Football Division 3B

Ballybricken/Bohermore v Ballybrown in Ballybricken at 6:15pm

St Senan's v Crecora/Manister in Foynes at 6:15pm

Under 13 Football Division 1

Na Piarsaigh v Fr Casey's in Caherdavin at 6:30pm

Mungret St Paul's v Monaleen in Mungret at 6:30pm

Under 13 Football Division 2B

Dromcollogher/Broadford v Granagh/Ballingarry in Dromcollogher at 6:30pm

Newcastle West v Belville Gaels in Newcatle West at 6:30pm

Under 13 Football Division 3A

Ballylanders v Hospital/Herbertstown in Ballylanders at 6:30pm

Bruff v Galtee Gaels in Bruff at 6:30pm

Under 13 Football 13Aside

Monagea v Athea in Monagea at 6:30pm

Mouncollins v Dromin-Athlaca/Banogue in Mountcollins at 6:30pm



Wednesday 9th of October

Under 13 Football Division 3A

Bruff v Hospital/Herbertstown in Bruff at 6:45pm

Under 13 Football Division 2A

Oola v Askeaton/Ballysteen/Kilcornan in Oola at 6:30pm

Cappamore v Cappagh/Rathkeale in Cappamore at 6:30pm

Under 13 Football Division 3B

Crecora/Manister v Ballybricken/Bohermore in Crecora at 6:15pm

Knockaderry v St Senan's in Knockederry at 6:15pm

Under 13 Football Division 2B

Belville Gaels v Dromcollogher/Broadford in Quaid Park at 6:30pm

St Kieran's v Newcastle West in St Kieran's at 6:30pm

Under 13 Football 13Aside

Claughaun v Monagea in Claughaun at 6:30pm

Athea v Mountcollins in Athea at 6:30pm