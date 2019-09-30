Limerick Camogie Board open application process for a county team manager
LIMERICK camogie board officials have opened an application process for the position of Limerick senior camogie manager.
And, a deadline of October 10 has been set.
An email was issued this Monday evening confirming "Limerick County Camogie are seeking applications for the following positions, manager/management of the County Senior, Premier Junior and Minor squads".
Applications are to be emailed to Brid Kennedy, Camogie County Secretary at secretary.limerick@camogie.ie before 6pm on Thursday October 10.
Declan Nash was Limerick senior camogie manager in 2019 - leading Limerick to a league semi final and championship quarter final.
It is not known is Nash and his management team, which included Ciaran Carey for the championship, wish to continue in their role.
