Limerick star nominated for Players’ Player of the Year camogie award

LIMERICK'S Rebecca Noonan has been announced on the shortlist for the Camogie Association/WGPA Players’ Player of the Year Awards.

The Granagh-Ballingarry and Limerick star is nominated in the Junior Player of the Year category along with Kerry duo Patrice Diggin and Sara Murphy.

The overall winners will be announced on the night of the 16th annual Camogie All-Stars Awards on October 19.

Noonan and the Limerick second string reached the All-Ireland Junior Championship final - losing in Croke Park to Kerry. Earlier in the year the Limerick juniors and their free-taking scoring ace Noonan reached the Division Three League final.

The shortlists for the fifth Camogie Association/WGPA Players’ Player of the Year Awards, sponsored by Liberty Insurance have been announced across the three award categories.

The Players’ Player of the Year Awards honour the outstanding achievement of an individual player in the Senior, Intermediate and Premier Junior Championships.