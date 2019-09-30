LISTEN: Sleep, Eat, Perform, Repeat - Episode 30 with Fineen Wycherley - 2ndof RWC 2019 Series

Welcome to Sleep Eat Perform Repeat Episode #30. Today we spoke to Fineen Wycherley – an emerging, inspiring and passionate professional rugby player with Munster. We chat to Fineen about his journey to becoming the player he is today and preparing mentally to take chances. He opens up on how he measures his success, current strength levels in the Munster squad and the traits required for sustained success. There is excellent insight from Fineen into how he winds down away from games, recovery methods, self-critique vs external critique, and what he enjoys most about playing the game.

