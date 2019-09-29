Mixed weekend for Limerick's Men's and Women's Basketball sides

Newly-relegated NUIG Mystics announced their arrival in the Women's Division One with a statement win on Friday evening, running out 62-96 point winners against Limerick Celtics on the road. Despite fantastic displays from Kendall Bradbury for Celtics, Mystics were comfortably ahead 28-49 at the half, and big performances from Rebecca Carmody (27 points) and Karlee Alves (23 points) saw the Mystics get their first win on the board.

It was also a great start to the season for last year’s Northern Conference winners Ulster University Elks as they kept UL Huskies at arm’s length for most of the game in a dominant performance. Balanced scoring for Elks saw Alex Mulligan, Abigail Rafferty and Lexi Posset all bagging 15 points apiece on the day to see them home to a convincing 97-53 point win.

The last game of the weekend saw Fabplus North West hosting UL Huskies. Huskies came into the game off the back of a tough loss to Elks the day before, but they certainly bounced back in style taking home a 67-70 point win in an extremely close battle. Despite a good display from the hosts, Fabplus just couldn’t stop the fire power of Summer King who finished the game out with 31 points. A good display from Aisling Nee (21 points) for the hosts kept the game in the melting pot right down to the closing seconds, but it was Huskies who came out with the win by three in the end

In the Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One, Ulster University Elks had the better of Limerick Celtics, running out 91-77 point winners at home, while Waterford Vikings made no mistake in their first game of the season as they managed a win against Limerick Sport Eagles in Limerick 56-65.

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig made it two wins from two so far this season, as they held off a tough Portlaoise Panthers side on Saturday afternoon, 85-71. The Panthers kept the game close throughout, thanks to the scoring of Kareem Davis as he led all scorers with 34 points. Andre Nation (31 points) kept his side on track and helped keep a rallying Panthers side at bay, to see Ballincollig home to another good win.



Fr Mathews took home an impressive opening game win on Saturday afternoon, running out 66-45 point winners over EJ Sligo All stars. The game started off close with Sligo taking a one-point lead at the end of the first quarter. Fr Mathews rallied back though and by the half were in the lead 28-23. They built on their lead throughout the second half, with Jarvis Pugh (17 points) and David Murray (13 points) impressing, to run out winners, 66-45.



Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney got a big home win on Saturday evening, narrowly beating IT Carlow Basketball, 89-84. Huge performances from Aaron Jackson (34 points) and Toby Christensen (21 points) saw the hosts into a 37-33 point lead at the half time break, and they made a big push in the third quarter to earn a 67-53 point lead. Despite a late run from IT Carlow - led by James Butler, who finished the game out with 21 points - the visitors just couldn’t come away with the victory.

Basketball Ireland Detailed Results: September 27-29th



Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

Ulster University Elks 91-77 Limerick Celtics

Top scorers Ulster University Elks: Kadeem Smithen 24, Matthew Rooney 21, Fionntan O Connor 9

Top scorers Limerick Celtics: Kevin Oberweiser 27, Davide Bellinzona 17, Carlos Hortelano 17

Half time score: Ulster University Elks 47-34 Limerick Celtics



Tradehouse Central Ballincollig 85-71 Portlaoise Panthers

Top scorers Tradehouse Central Ballincollig: Andre Nation 31, Ciaran O Sullivan 17, Dylan Corkery 12

Top scorers Portlaoise Panthers: Kareem Davis 34, Mantas Vilimas 16, James Phelan 8

Half time score: Tradehouse Central Ballincollig 45-37 Portlaoise Panthers



Limerick Sport Eagles 56-65 Waterford Vikings

Top scorers Limerick Sport Eagles: Reece Dupler 15, Andy Dawson 12, Vadjikiba Dosso 10

Top scorers Waterford Vikings: Michael Grassey 22, Jay Kavanagh 16, Jack Murphy 11

Half time score: Limerick Sport Eagles 22-39 Waterford Vikings



Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney 89-84 IT Carlow Basketball

Top scorers Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney: Aaron Jackson 34, Toby Christensen 21, Brian O Neill 19

Top scorers IT Carlow Basketball: James Butler 21, Armands Vaikuls 14, Conor Gallagher 9

Half time score: Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney 37-33 IT Carlow Basketball



Fr Mathews 66-45 EJ Sligo All-Stars

Top scorers Fr Mathews: Jarvis Pugh 17, David Murray 13, Owen Connolly 10

Top scorers EJ Sligo All-Stars: Jesus San Martin 10, Alvaro Escinas 8, Brandon Berry 6

Half time score: Fr Mathews 28-23 EJ Sligo All-Stars



Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Limerick Celtics 62-96 NUIG Mystics

Top scorers Limerick Celtics: Kendall Bradbury 29, Emily Tinnes 12, Aoife Henn 8

Top scorers NUIG Mystics: Rebecca Carmody 27, Karlee Alves 23, Ailish O Reilly 19

Half time score: Limerick Celtics 28-49 NUIG Mystics



Ulster University Elks 97-53 UL Huskies

Top scorers Ulster University Elks: Alex Mulligan 15, Abigail Rafferty 15, Lexi Posset 15

Top scorers UL Huskies: Summer King 14, Sinead Nihill 11, Orlaith Woods 8

Half time score: Ulster University Elks 47-26 UL Huskies



Griffith College Templeogue 74-43 Swords Thunder

Top scorers Griffith College Templeogue: Amie Tunnah 11, Berta Carrera 9, Lynn Tunnah 8, Niamh Lakes 8

Top scorers Swords Thunder: Aisling Sullivan 12, Tia Kelly Stephens 8, Elizabeth Black 8

Half time score: Griffith College Templeogue 43-18 Swords Thunder



Portlaoise Panthers 54-61 Team Tom McCarthys St Mary’s

Top scorers Portlaoise Panthers: Trudy Walker 14, Maeve O Sullivan 10, Ciara Byrne 10

Top scorers Team Tom McCarthys St Mary’s: Lorraine Scanlon 24, Denise Dunlea 16, Siofra O Shea 12

Half time score: Portlaoise Panthers 34-25 Team Tom McCarthys St Mary’s



Fabplus North West 67-70 UL Huskies

Top scorers Fabplus North West: Aisling Nee 21, Kaylee Kacavas 16, Shannon Cunningham 15

Top scorers UL Huskies: Summer King 31, Megan Buckley 9, Fiona O Connell 7

Half time score: Fabplus North West 27-35 UL Huskies

Fixtures

Friday 4th October 2019

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

Fr Mathews v Limerick Celtics, Fr Mathews Arena, 19:45;

Waterford Vikings v Portlaoise Panthers, WIT, 20:15;



Saturday 5th October 2019

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

DBS Eanna v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, Colaiste Eanna, 19:00;

Coughlan CandS Neptune v UCD Marian, Neptune Stadium, 19:00;

Pyrobel Killester v Belfast Star, IWA-Clontarf, 19:00;

Keanes Supervalu Killorglin v Maree, Killorglin Sports Centre, 19:15;

Moycullen v DCU Saints, Kingfisher NUIG, 19:30;

Griffith College Templeogue v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions, Nord Anglia International School, 19:45;



Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Liffey Celtics v Pyrobel Killester, Leixlip Amenities Centre, 19:00;

Maxol WIT Wildcats v Fr Mathews, Mercy Gym, 19:00;



Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

IT Carlow Basketball v Ulster University Elks, Barrow Centre-IT Carlow, 12:30;

LYIT Donegal v Fr Mathews, LYIT, 16:00;

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney, Ballincollig CS, 16:00;

McGowans Tolka Rovers v UL Sports Eagles, Tolka Rovers SC, 18:00;



Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

NUIG Mystics v Team Tom McCarthys St Mary’s, NUI Galway, 16:30;

Griffith College Templeogue v Trinity Meteors, Nord Anglia International School, 17:00;

Swords Thunder v Portlaoise Panthers, ALSAA-Dublin, 19:00;



Sunday 6th October 2019

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Ambassador UCC Glanmire v IT Carlow Basketball, Mardyke Arena UCC, 14:30;

Singleton SuperValu Brunell v Maree, Parochial Hall, 14:45;

DCU Mercy v Marble City Hawks, DCU, 15:30;



Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

UL Sports Eagles v EJ Sligo All-Stars, UL Arena-Limerick, 15:00;

Portlaoise Panthers v McGowans Tolka Rovers, St Mary’s Sports Hall, 15:00;

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney v Waterford Vikings, Killarney SC, 15:00;



Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Tipperary Knights v Limerick Celtics, Pres Thurles, 15:30;