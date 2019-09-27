Munster Rugby appoint new head of commercial and marketing

Munster Rugby have today confirmed Dave Kavanagh as their new Head of Commercial and Marketing. Kavanagh joins the province from Six Nations Rugby, where he has been Head of Commercial, Brand and Marketing since 2004 and will take up the role in January 2020.

Munster Rugby Interim CEO, Philip Quinn, welcomed the appointment: “We are delighted Dave is joining the team. With over 15 years of commercial experience working in the rugby environment he brings with him a wealth of knowledge, and has extensive experience of working with sponsors, partners, rights-holders, and governing bodies.

“We believe this is another great appointment for the province, and will help us further in achieving our strategic goals, with continued success on and off the field.”

Kavanagh, a graduate of UCC and UCD, is a Cork native who previously worked as Commercial Director for the British and Irish Lions.

Commenting on his appointment, Dave Kavanagh said: “I am delighted to be returning home and taking up this new opportunity with Munster Rugby. As a world renowned club, and brand, I am already aware of the great work that is carried out on the commercial front, and I look forward to working closely with such a committed and professional team.

“After working in the rugby environment for such an extensive period, forming great relationships with commercial partners and sponsors, I now get the opportunity to do it on behalf of my home province. It’s a hugely exciting time as we look to take the organisation further in driving for continued success.”