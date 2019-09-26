Ireland Women's rugby squad confirmed ahead of November series

Ireland Women's Head Coach Adam Griggs has named a squad of 37 ahead of their November schedule, which will see Ireland’s women travel to Scotland and France for training and practice games ahead of a test match against Wales in UCD Bowl on November 10

There are 10 uncapped players with Leinster’s, Judy Bobbett, Victoria Dabanovich O'Mahony, Grace Miller, Niamh Ni Dhroma and Katie O'Dwyer all come in to the squad. They are joined by Shannon Touhey from Connacht and Dorothy Wall from Munster will also make their first appearance in a national squad.

Mary Healy, a former Leinster U18 squad member who is currently studying at Lindenwood College in the USA, was invited to National training camps throughout the summer while home and, as part of the IQ player programme has been tracked and identified to come back into the IRFU National set up.

Speaking on the announcement, Head Coach, Adam Griggs, said “We are really excited to name our squad for the season ahead. The Interpros have identified some brilliant talent and with the extended games and finals series players had the opportunity to show their skill and grow throughout the competition. It has been a very tough selection process and we have picked players purely on form. We are confident we have a really strong group to take us through this Autumn.

Shannon Touhey from Connacht had an outstanding series, helping Connacht to the final and she now gets the opportunity to come into the National squad to develop her all round game. Leinster’s Hannah O’Connor, who has been part of the national set up now for over a year, also stood out for her performance’s during the Interpros and will be striving to earn her first cap for country.

There’s a good mix of youth and experience throughout the squad which will drive our standards and make sure there is high quality competition for places as we head towards the Six Nations and Rugby World Cup 2021 Qualifications next summer.”

The squad have a busy few weeks ahead, preparing for a test against Wales on the 10th November (The Bowl, UCD, Dublin 1pm kick-off).

They have two away training sessions, which will include training games against Scotland (26th/ 27th October) and France (2nd/ 3rd November).



Ireland Women’s Squad

Judy Bobbett (Blackrock College/ Leinster)*

Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Anna Caplice (Harlequins/IQ)

Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College/ Leinster)

Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemians/Munster)

Victoria Dabanovich O'Mahony (Old Belvedere/Leinster)*

Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster)

Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo/ IQ)

Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Laura Feely (Galweigians/ Connacht)

Nichola Fryday (Old Belvedere/ Connacht)

Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Mary Healy (Lindenwood College/ IQ)*

Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster)

Claire Keohane (Railway Union/Munster)*

Leah Lyons (Harlequins/IQ)

Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Claire McLaughlin (Old Belvedere/Ulster)

Edel McMahon (Wasps/Connacht)

Grace Miller (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)*

Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ)

Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union/Leinster)

Ellen Murphy (Gloucester/ IQ)

Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Niamh Ni Dhroma (Old Belvedere/Leinster)*

Hannah O'Connor (Blackrock College/ Leinster)*

Katie O'Dwyer (Railway Union/ Leinster)*

Anne-Marie O'Hora (Galweigians/ Connacht)

Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/ Connacht)

Lindsey Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Juliet Short (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Shannon Touhey (Tullamore/ Connacht)*

Dorothy Wall (Fethard/ Munster)*

Megan Williams (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

*Denotes uncapped player at this level