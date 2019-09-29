Limerick Leader Weekly Golf Notes

Adare manor

SENIOR LADIES: The 16/09/2019 Senior Ladies 12 Hole S/F Comp.

1st Breda Keating; 2nd Andrea Hitzelburger.

2-BALL BETTER: 19/09/2019 Ladies 2 Ball Better Ball 18 Hole S/F Open Competition. 1st Lady Pres. Mary Nolan (25) & Noreen Kinevane (21) 50pts; 2nd Margaret Keyes (10) & Mary Whelan (15) 46pts; 3rd Marian Finn (Thurles) (8) & Frances Boyle (Tipperary) (15) 45pts (B9); Beginners Comp; Winner Aileen Murphy.

News: There is no Ladies Competition on Thursday, September 26 due to the sanding of the course.

15-HOLE STABLEFORD: October 3, 15 Hole S/F Competition sponsored by Limerick Travel followed by the presentation of Sept Prizes.

October 10, Open 15 Hole 3 Ball Scramble Competition sponsored by Club members. There will also be an Elizabeth Arden Make-Up demonstration and Skin Care talk that evening in the clubhouse and we are encouraging all the lady members to come along on the night.

MENS CLUB: Men's Club: Masters & Mini-Hamper held on September 21-22. Masters: Kevin Kearney (6) 39pts; Mini-Hamper: 1st John Fitzgibbon (5) 38pts; 2nd Ger Finn (17) 36pts; 3rd Ger Larkin (20) 35pts.

OPEN SINGLES: Tuesday Open Singles held on September 17. 1st Paul Casey (1) 39pts; 2nd Dean O'Riordan (0) 38pts; Gross Cian Hall (1) 33pts.

SENIORS: Seniors 15-hole Fourball held on Wednesday, September 11. 1st Eugene Quinn & Dan O'Rourke 41pts; 2nd Kevin O'Connell & John Ryan 39pts; 3rd Sean Hickey & Dermot Barry 39pts; 4th Pat Shanahan & Jim McCarthy 37pts

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions: Men’s Competition Sponsored by McMunns, Sunday, September 22: Old Course C.S.S 74; 1st James Kennelly (6) 39pts; 2nd Edward Grimes (11) 36pts; 3rd Alan Grimes (12) 35pts Back 9: 20pts; 4th Kieran Lynch (12) 35pts Back 9: 18pts;

5th Dot O'Gorman (11) 35pts Back 9: 16pts; Gross Peter Sheehan 29pts;

Seniors: Joseph Sheehan (10) 33pts Back 9: 17pts; Cat 1 (up to 10 H’Cap): Greg O'Connor (9) 34pts; Cat 2 (11 to 16 H’Cap): Giles O'Grady (12) 34pts; Cat 3 (17 H’Cap up): Liam Weir (22) 35pts; Back 9: Michael O'Riordan (16) 20pts Back 6: 15pts

Fixtures: Men’s Competition Sponsored by Murphy New Homes, Sunday, September 29: Old Course

Ladies Competitions: Tuesday Voucher Competition, Tuesday, September 17: Cashen Course C.S.S 74; 1st Annemarie Sexton Handicap 23 34 pts.

CASHEN COURSE: Baily’s Solicitors, Listowel and Tralee: Sunday, September 22: Cashen Course C.S.S 72; 1st Sighle Henigan (18) 40 Pts;

2nd Olga Kiely (21) 37 pts (Bk 9/ 18)

Best GrossJanice O Connell (11) 27 gross pts; 3rd Josette O'Donnell (16) 36 Pts (B6 10); 4th Bernie Moloney (20) 36 pts; 5th Mags O'Sullivan (16) 34 pts (B 9/17); 6th Marie Reen (22) 34 pts; Front 9: Marian Flannery (26) 23pts; Back 9: Patricia Barrett (35) 18 pts (B6 11)

Seniors: Louise Griffin 33 pts; 9 Hole Catherine Morrissey (40) 18 pts.

Fixtures: Ladies Winter League Day 2 Sponsored by Ardfert Quarries, Sunday, September 29: Cashen Course; Ladies Competition, Tuesday, October 1: Old Course.

SENIOR MEN: Senior Men’s Competitions: Fixtures: Thursday, September 26: Senior Men’s Competition, Cashen Course.

SENIOR LADIES: Senior Ladies Competitions: Fixtures: Friday, September 27: Senior Ladies Competition, Cashen Course.

BALLYNEETY

MENS: Mr Tony Carroll President Prize winner's; 1st Liam Dooley 42 points; 2nd Michael Kenny 41 pointS; 3rd Declan Brown 40 points; 4th Ger Lowe 39 points (B9);

Gross Matthew Evans; 5th Padraigh Pearse 38 points; 6th Jason Curtin 37 points (cb); 7th Christy Coll 37 points (cb); 8th Colin Tuite 37 points; 9th Shane Garry 36 points (cb); 10th Derek Hogan 36 points; Past President's Connie Ryan 32 points; 18 + Michael Galvin 36 points; Over 65 Joe Grimes 36 points; Front 9 Jonathan Dervin 21 points; Back 9 Colm Godfrey 19 points; Guest Ann Hiney; Longest Drive Mike Doyle; Nearest to pin John Ryan W.

OPEN SINGLES: Open singles held 19/09/19; 1st Padraigh Pearse 39 points; 2nd Jackie Nelligan 36 points.

OPEN SINGLES: Open singles held 22/09/19: 1st Dermot Greaney 39 points.

Ladies: Mix Scotch foursomes;

1st Tim & Asun Smyth 37 points B/9; 2nd Ger Flavin & Olive Scollard 37 points; 3rd Jon Moyle & Joann Mc Glinchey 36 points.

PRESIDENT'S PRIZE TO LADIES: Mr Tony Carroll, President Prize to Ladies; 1st Yvonne Sheehan 41 points; 2nd Jingkie Fogerty 38 points; Gross Oliva Hayes; 3rd Asun Smyth; 4th Angelia O'Connell; 5th Aiine Feeney; 6th Marie Neville; Past President Barbara English; F 9 Leone Campbell; B 9 Angelia Hayes; Cat 1 Ann Newcombe; Cat 2 Noreen Campbell; Cat 3 Rolita Keane; Cat 4 Martina McInerney.

Seniors: Champagne scramble; 1st Tim Mulcaire, Tom Buckley, Connie Ryan & James Leonard 62.8; 2nd Maurice Wrenn, Michael McCoy Brian McCormack 61.4; 3rd Tom Clohessy, Ger Kavnagh, John Cooney; J Bermingham 60.3.

CASTLEISLAND

SENIORS: Seniors Results 16/09/2019; 1st Tommy Lundie 23 pts; 2nd Jer Long 22 pts; 3rd Ned Collins 22 pts.

MEDAL STROKEPLAY: September Medal stroke play; 1st S Crooks Net 67; 2nd Denis O'Sullivan Net 69;

3rd Declan Murphy Net 71.

FIXTURE: Next week's competition

2 person am-am.

CHARLEVILLE

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS: A sense of euphoria pervaded the Clubhouse and Course all this week and why not! Our magnificent team had won our second Pierce Purcell Shield National title , the first coming 13 years ago in 2006. The long road to the final commenced at home in the opening round where three wins progressed them to the South Munster Final, where a win over Lahinch put them in the Munster semi-final against Douglas. A win here and over Ballykisteen in the final made them the Munster standard bearers in the All-Ireland finals. Fully aware that nothing is achieved without effort and hard work team management headed by Anthony Fitzgerald, John O'Keeffe, Gay McEvoy and Jim Crowley arranged many, many practices and trips to venue Westport over the summer months. Friday morning was semi-final day and playing

Excellent golf Charleville advanced to the final with a 3 1/2 to 11/2 win over Rossmore. Saturday noon saw us take on Castlebar and what a game it proved to be with wonderful golf being played by both sides. A blistering finish saw both teams with two matches each Danny Deady and Trevor Barry winning 3/2 and John O'Keeffe and Ger Mullane 1 up, all four having played extraordinary golf.

Paddy O'Kelly and Kieran Herlihy having finished level, headed for the 19th. A fairway splitting drive from Kieran and an excellent wedge from Paddy finished 8ft from the pin. The opponents' finished 7ft from the pin but in 3 shots. Kieran lipped the hole for a birdie and the putt was conceded for a par. All Charleville hearts stood still as Castlebar lined up, their putt for a half and our cheers rang out when he failed with the putt. We congratulate and salute this wonderful team and management who have brought such honor to the club. The 12 players who contested the semi-final and final were Ollie Keneally, Michael Tmompson, Danny Deady, Trevor Barry, Paddy O'Kelly, Kieran Herlihy, John P Collins, Stephen Twomey, Eamon Leahy, John O'Keeffe, Ger Mullane, David Deady. Special praise to Michael Thompson who played in the semi-final and then travelled home to captain the Newtownshandrum senior hurling semi-final against Glen Rovers. He had a fine game and was unlucky to lose by a single point. Our reigning Captain Ollie Keneally sets up a little club history by being the only Captain to play in a Pierce Purcell All-Ireland final

SENIORS: Seniors Golf, Wednesday, September 25: 1: Willie Smith, Jerry O'Connell, Mossy Fitzgibbon, John Roche 56; 2. Liam Savage, Michael O'Regan, Tom Heffernan, 59; 3 John Browne, Tom Noonan, Dave O'Connor 61.

ROCHE SHIELD: Charleville Golf Club: Sunday, September 22; Roche Shield: Open 3 Ball Better Ball;

1st Syl Barrett (18) (4), Joachim Stokes (19), Syl Barrett (19) 53pts;

2nd Darrell Hodgson (10), Ger Browne (17), Tadgh Walsh (18) 50pts.

Fixtures: Saturday/Sunday, September 28-29: Left & right Handed Competitions: 18 Hole Open Singles; (Open To Both Ladies & Gents)

Ladies Results: Young at Heart Monday 16th September

Maureen Murphy (16). 19 pts CB

Catherine Mc Carthage’s (34) 19pts

SINGLES STABLEFORD: Ladies 18 Hole Singles S/F, Thursday, September 19; 1st Eileen Fleming (21) 36pts; 2nd Anne Murphy (38) 32pts.

KILRUSH

MENS SINGLES: Saturday/Sunday September 21/22: ESB Inaugural Cup Men’s Singles; 1 Ger Brennan (16) 41 Back 9; 2 Thomas Downes (12) 41; 3 Brendan Carey (21) 40.

LADIES SINGLES: Thursday, September 19: Wild Atlantic Candles Ladies’ Singles; 1 Anne Brennan (13) 37 pts; 2 Agnes Shannon (21) 34 pts.

Limerick

RESULTS: Mungret Cup: Results of Saturday, September 21: 1st Ger Hurley (20) 40 ptsl 2nd Tony Costelloe (18) 40 pts; CSS: 72.

CLUB SINGLES: Club Singles: Results of Saturday, September 21:

1st Damian Gleeson (4) 43 pts; 2nd Denis Brosnan (11) 39 pts; CSS: 71.

Team of Four: Results of Sunday , September 22: 1st Ger Hurley (19), Gary Tuite (12), Darran Walsh (6), Robert Berry (13) 87pts.

LADIES: Competition: September Medal: Sponsor: O'Malley's Pharmacy; Date: 14/09/19 and 17/09/19; 1st Emily Walsh (6) 74;

2nd Cliona Finucane (13) 74; Best Gross Grainne D'Alton (5) 80 Gross;

3rd Orla Finucane (27) 75; 4th Patricia Kelly (13) 76.

9-HOLE: 9-Hole Competition

Brid Crowley (33). 21 pts.

CO TIPPERARY

DIAGEO MIXED: Well done to our Diageo mixed team who lost out to Thurles in the final in Roscrea on Sunday 22/09. Our Players were Margaret O’Connell, Helena Ryan, Liz Higgins, Frances Boyle, Geraldine Ryan, Brian Slattery, Aidan Murphy, Ollie Carr, Pat Ryan. Sean Alley. Our Selectors were Geraldine Ryan, Patricia Moran, Michael Hayes and Phil Ryan.

Our winning team in the Senior Scramble on 17th September was Liam Treacy, John O’Donovan and Tommy Moloney.

Ladies: The results of our Thursday evening social golf are:

1st Caroline O’Dwyer 17 pts; 2nd Liz Higgins 15 pts.

CONGRATS: Congratulations to the Managers Caroline O’Dwyer and Teresa Canny and all the players who had great success in winning the final of the Tipperary League in which they were victorious over Slievenamon on Sunday 22nd September.

FINAL SESSION: Our Tuesday morning golf continues and the final session for the year of Thursday evening social golf will be played on next Thursday 26th September.

FIXTURES: On Sunday 22nd and Tuesday 24th and Wednesday 25th September there will be a 9 Hole Qualifier. We will have an 18 Hole Stableford Competition for Sunday 29th September and Wednesday 2nd October.

TIPPERARY

MOLONEY FOURSOME: Congrats to Patrick and Paddy Kennedy who retained their title in the Moloney Foursomes, beating Tony O'Sullivan and Damien Lynch on the 19th hole.

PERPETUAL TROPHY: Willie Burns Perpetual Trophy: The Golf Classic runs on 28th of September in aid of Circle Of Friends. The format is a 4-Ball Champagne Scramble. Entry €30 per person. Book your time in the ProShop 062 51119 or contact Larry Ryan on 087 7411809.

Upcoming Fixtures: Saturday, September 28: Open Sweep; Sunday, September 29: Frewen Cup, Kennedy Frewen O’Sullivan Solicitors.

OPEN SINGLES: Tuesday, September 17: Tuesday Open; Singles: 1st: Ray Ryan (Mountbellew) (14) 37 pts b9; 2nd: Dylan Noonan (12) 37 pts. 3rd: Frank Doran (18) 36 pts b6.

Saturday, September 21: Open Singles: Tony Lowry Bar: 1st: Gerry Gannon (22) 42 pts. 2nd: David Foy (Ballykisteen) (11) 38 pts b9. 3rd: Pat Ryan [G] (04) 38 pts..

CLUB SINGLES: Sunday, September 22: Club Singles: Arthur Pierse: Results Pending.

Seniors: Winners 100 pts: Willie Hyde, Tom O’Connor, Billy O’Reilly, Seamus Ryan. 2nd 99 pts: Tom Ellard, Jack O’Dwyer, JJM O’Dwyer, Larry Ryan. 3rd 95 pts: John Frewen, Seán English, Connie Hayes, Eric Rochford. 4th 94 pts: John Godfrey, Michael Kinahan, Oliver O’Connor, Ted O’Sullivan.

Lotto: 2, 10, 11 & 25: Jackpot not won: Next Week €5,200. Lucky Dips: Larry Ryan/John J M O'Dwyer/Jack O'Dwyer, Joseph B. Ryan, Liam Farrell, Joe Costello (Dundrum Road), Martin Bourke (Donohill). Promoter: Claire Ryan.

ladies: Fixtures: Wednesday September 25, 18 holes stableford sponsored by Ballymaloe Preserves. Sunday September 29 18 holes stableford sponsored by Glanbia, and the following Wednesday October 2, sponsored by Fitzpatricks Printers.

Results: Sunday, September 15,

18 holes stableford: Winner: Katherine Morrissey 38pts

18-HOLE STABLEFORD: Wednesday September 18, 18 holes stableford sponsored by O'Donoghue Hooper Dolan/Madge Murray Trophy

Winner: Mary Riordan (12) 36pts

R/up: Ann English (18) 35 pts

3rd; Mary Fitzgerald (31) 32pts

9 hole: Renee Bourke (35) 14pts

MENS PRIZE TO LADIES: Sunday September 22: Men's Prize to the Ladies: Winner: Meta Kelly (21) 72 nett; R/up: Fionnuala Fenton (36) 73 nett; Gross: Mary Whelan (15) 94 gross; 3rd: Josie Finnan (29) 74 nett

Category A: Mary Crowe (19) 76 nett; Category B: Breda Doherty (25) 76 nett; Category C: Eileen Carroll (31) 77 nett.

Notes: Well done to Meta Kelly on winning the Men's prize to the Ladies last Sunday with a score of 72 nett, the conditions were not the easiest and well done to all who played. Next Sunday another sponsored competition 18 holes singles stableford sponsored by Glanbia, this competition was due to be played a short while back and because of insufficient entries the competition will be going ahead Sunday September 29, timesheet all day.