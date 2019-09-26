Ireland name starting XV for World Cup clash with Japan

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has named the match day 23 for their second game of Rugby World Cup 2019 as they take on the host nation Japan at the Ecopa Stadium in Shizuoka on Saturday afternoon. (KO: 08.15am Irish Time). Limerick's four men in Japan, Earls, Murray, Cronin and Kilcoyne have all made the 23, with Earls starting his first game of the tournament.



Rory Best captain’s the side and is joined in an unchanged pack in the front row by Cian Healy and Tadgh Furlong. Iain Henderson and James Ryan are named at lock with CJ Stander named at No.8, Peter O'Mahony at blindside and Josh van der Flier at openside.



Conor Murray and Jack Carty, who replaces Johnny Sexton, are named at half-back with Chris Farrell and Garry Ringrose partnered in midfield. Rob Kearney is named at fullback with JacobStockdale on the left wing and Keith Earls on the right.



The replacements are Sean Cronin, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Tadgh Beirne, Peter O’Mahony, Luke McGrath, Joey Carbery and Jordan Larmour.



The game will be televised by EIR and RTE (ROI) and ITV (NI) and live radio commentary from RTE Radio (ROI) and BBC (NI).



IRELAND team to play Japan, Pool A RWC19, Ecopa Stadium,

Saturday 28thSeptember, 2019



15. Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 92 caps

14. Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 78 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 25 caps

12. Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster) 8 caps

11. Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 22 caps

10. Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 8 caps

9. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 75 caps



1. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 92 caps

2. Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster) 121 caps CAPTAIN

3. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 37 caps

4. Iain Henderson (Queens University/Ulster) 49 caps

5. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 20 caps

6. Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 60 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 20 caps

8. CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 34 caps

Replacements

16. Sean Cronin (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 70 caps

17. Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 32 caps

18. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 19 caps

19. Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster) 9 caps

20. Rhys Ruddock (St Mary's College/Leinster) 23 caps

21. Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 15 caps

22. Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Munster) 19 caps

23. Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 17 caps