Memory of Leonard Enright and Noreen Lynch to be honoured by Mary Immaculate College

MARY Immaculate College are to honour of former staff members and sporting stalwarts Noreen Lynch and Leonard Enright with new elite sports scholarships in their names.

The scholarships, valued at €4,000 each, are reserved for outstanding performance athletes who are committed to further developing their sporting and academic careers. The scholarships are open to incoming applicants and current undergraduate and postgraduate students across both the Limerick and Thurles campus.

Also this week, MIC confirmed details of MIC’s new CAO Points Concession Scheme; an academic entry scheme for sporting candidates applying for a full-time Level 8 Undergraduate programme at MIC Limerick or Thurles.

Up to ten places across all undergraduate programmes will be reserved for those who have demonstrated a high level of sporting performance. Successful applicants who meet all the necessary requirements may be eligible for a points reduction of up to 40 points below the 1st Round CAO points cut-off for the programme they have applied for.

“MIC has a strong sporting tradition with sport and recreation playing an important role in the lives of our students and so we are delighted to introduce two separate sport schemes in recognition of the sporting excellence amongst our students. These schemes will further develop the relationship between academic excellence, sports and well-being by providing additional supports to students whilst they pursue both their academic and sporting career,” said Dr Niamh Hourigan, Vice-President of Academic Affairs, MIC.

“We are also delighted to honour our former colleagues Noreen Lynch and Leonard Enright in this way. Both individuals made an extensive contribution to sport throughout their lives not just here at Mary Immaculate College but also at a local and national level. It is fitting that they be remembered in this way.”

Leonard Enright and Noreen Lynch passed away within weeks of each other almost 12-months ago.

Leonard Enright was a member of the Maintenance and Buildings Services Team at MIC for over 22 years, while Noreen Lynch joined MIC as a lecturer in Physical Education in the early 70s and during her 35 year career with MIC she established and coordinated all of the sport and recreation at the college.