Ninja Nagato wins A1 600 final in Limerick Greyhound Stadium

THERE was one feature race in Limerick Greyhound Stadium last weekend – an A1 600.

Victory went to Ninja Nagato for Terry Conveney. The Margaret Fortune trained winner had half a length to spare on the line in a time of 32.65. Back in second was the Nelius O’Connell trained Razldazl Peaky for the Kildare-Kilcolgan syndicate.

In third was favourite Jumeirah Sprite for Jimmy Buckley of Galway.

Earlier on the night, Doon’s Patrick and Aoife Coffey were among thr local winners. They had Carrigmore Dizzy as an Maiden 525 winner. In 29.45 the winner was three lengths clear on the line. Second was Mary Lynch with Bright Ava.

There was an A5 525 win for Caitriona Duggan with Hulla Steel. The winner was a length clear on the line in a time of 29.29. Second was Another Pablo for Patrick Conlon and John Meehan.

A sprint winner was Orlando Joseph for Oola’s Breda Hayes. The winning margin was two and a half lengths in a time of 19.29. Beaten into second place was Aulton Kelly for Patrick Hogan and trainer Michael Enright.

Another local winner was Billy Harty. His Some Power was an A4 525 winner in 29.70. Two lengths back in second place was Tyrap Billy for Bruree’s David Carroll.

The final winner on the night was Noel Moroney from Clare. His Tiermana Holly won an A3 525 in 28.86. Lisbane Fort was two and a half lengths back in second for Eugene Murphy and trainer Aidan Bennett.

On Thursday there was a 10 racecard.

The night opened with an A3 525. Victory went to Superior Quivers for Thomas Cummins of Oola. The John Nash trained winner had two lengths to spare in 29.16. Second was Ballymartin Mac for Sean Roche and Pat Keyes of Meanus.

Askeaton’s John O’Shaughnessy won an A4 525 with Bettyville Lark. The winner’s time of 28.94 was good enough for a length and a half success. Second was Mohane Alice for Bruff’s Cormac Davern.

Timothy Redfern of Murroe won with Nuke Rumble in an A1 525. The winning time was 28.89. Three and a half lengths back in second was Gower Jet for Anna Carey of Cooraclare.

After an earlier second place finish, Cormac Davern enjoyed a win in an A4 525 with Mohane Zara. The winner’s time of 29.34 ensured a one length victory. Second was Blue Sales for Bernard Coffey and the Newmarket on Fergus based White Speed syndicate.

Cratloe’s Harry and Maurice Galvin won with Upland Warrior in an A5 525. In 29.56 the winner held off Some Dinger for Peader O’Dwyer of Borrisokane.

Ciaran Ryan of Pallasgreen won an A6 525 with Deal You Fool. In 29.29 the winner had three lengths to spare on the line. Second was Boherlode Buddy for John Bennett and Bobby Gregg.

There was an A4 525 win for Seamus McMahon of Kilrush. In 29.16 Lissatouk Lilly just won on the line. Narrowly beaten into second place was Vigorous Ella for Ronny Wuyts of Cashel.

Another McMahon win came when the Brid and James McMahon owned Offshore Beam won a sprint. The winner’s time was 19.18. Two and a quarter lengths back in second was Knockbawn Pickle for Michael Shine of Athea.

Bruree’s Mary Lynch had Bright Kari as an A6 525 winner. In 29.48 the winner was half a length clear on the line. Beaten into second was Portdrine Power for Liam Carroll of Cratloe.

Carroll went one better in the very next race – the final race of the night, an A3 525. His Portdrine Lord won in 28.84 and by two and a half lengths. Second was Mine Ceol for Mary and Frank Browne of Ennis.