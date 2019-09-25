Entries open for Limerick Business Tennis and Squash league 2019

Entries are now open for the Keanes Jewellers sponsored Business Tennis and Squash League 2019. After several years of great success, the Limerick Lawn Tennis Club Business Tennis league has been expanded to include the game of Squash.

Each Business Team entered will get, Free Tennis and Squash lessons before the LLTC Business League by resident coaches. Free use of courts on Sunday September 29 to practice and free use of rackets/balls on the night. Entries are now open contact Avril Cairns or Christy Costelloe on 061 454380 open daily 9am to 10.30pm